Avayda LLC Launches IEEPA Tariff Recovery Practice And Claim Purchasing Division Following Landmark Supreme Court Ruling

Avayda LLC, a New York-based asset and tariff recovery firm, today announced the formal launch of its IEEPA Tariff Refund Recovery practice, designed to help U.S. importers recover duties paid under executive tariff orders that the Supreme Court ruled unlawful in February 2026.

The Supreme Court's 6-to-3 decision held that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded presidential statutory authority, potentially entitling tens of thousands of American importers to refunds of duties already collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On March 4, 2026, the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) issued an order extending that relief to all importers of record - not just those who filed suit. The government has further confirmed that refunds will include interest.

Court Confirms Universal Entitlement - With Interest:

In a significant development on March 4, Judge Richard Eaton of the CIT ordered CBP to liquidate all unliquidated entries without applying IEEPA duties and to reliquidate applicable liquidated entries on the same basis. The order is nationwide in scope and covers all importers of record - whether or not they filed an individual complaint. In a related filing, a senior CBP official confirmed the agency will issue refunds with interest.

The government is expected to appeal the CIT order and may seek a stay, making early representation critical for importers seeking timely recovery.

Deadline Urgency:

Federal customs law imposes a strict 180-day window from the date of entry liquidation to file a protest with CBP. For entries liquidated on or before the date of the Supreme Court ruling, that window is already running. The earliest protest deadlines are projected to expire in August 2026.

The Avayda Approach:

Avayda's IEEPA Tariff Refund Recovery service is handled entirely on a contingency basis - clients pay no fees unless Avayda successfully recovers funds on their behalf. The firm manages the full process, from import record review and entry identification through CBP protest preparation, filing, and disbursement coordination.

The practice builds on Avayda's existing expertise in court-filed asset recovery across New York State, including foreclosure surplus recovery, distressed property equity preservation, and estate and probate asset recovery - all conducted under attorney supervision and on a no-fee-unless-recovered basis.

Avayda Capital: Investor-Backed Tariff Claim Purchasing:

Alongside its contingency recovery service, Avayda today announced the launch of Avayda Capital, an investor-backed division that purchases verified IEEPA tariff refund claims outright. Avayda Capital is designed for importers who prefer immediate liquidity over waiting for the government's refund process to conclude - which, based on CBP's own declarations before the Court of International Trade, may take months to years to complete.

Under the Avayda Capital model, eligible importers receive an upfront cash payment for their verified refund entitlement, at a negotiated discount to face value. Avayda Capital then manages the claim through to government disbursement. The division is backed by private investment capital specifically committed to IEEPA claim acquisition, and is actively seeking importer clients with documented tariff exposure across all eligible product categories and countries of origin.

Many importers have been carrying these tariff costs on their balance sheets for over a year. Avayda Capital gives them a way to convert a pending government refund into working capital today, without waiting for CBP to work through a backlog of over 53 million entries.

Who May Be Eligible:

Businesses that may have IEEPA tariff refund claims include importers of goods from China, Canada, Mexico, and other countries subject to IEEPA-designated tariff orders between February 4, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Affected industries include steel and aluminum, automotive components, electronics, agricultural inputs, consumer goods, and textiles. Avayda offers a no-cost preliminary assessment to determine eligibility and estimate potential recovery amounts.

Avayda LLC is a New York-based asset recovery firm operating on a pure contingency model across five practice areas: IEEPA tariff refund recovery, foreclosure surplus recovery, distressed property equity recovery, estate and probate asset recovery, and tariff claim purchasing through its investor-backed division, Avayda Capital. Avayda Capital offers eligible importers immediate liquidity by purchasing verified IEEPA refund claims at negotiated values, providing an alternative to the government's multi-month disbursement process.