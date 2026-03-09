403
New York State Community Commission On Reparations Remedies To Host Staten Island Public Hearing On Economic Development
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will host a public hearing on Staten Island focused on 'Economic Development:Quantifying Harms' on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The hearing will convene community members, advocates, and subject-matter experts to examine longstanding disparities in economic opportunity and their impact on historically underserved communities.
The hearing is part of the Commission's ongoing statewide effort to gather testimony and data that will inform evidence based policy recommendations aimed at advancing equitable economic development across New York State.
Testimony will focus on critical areas including employment, contracting, infrastructure investment, and small business support. Residents, advocates, researchers, and policy experts are encouraged to share lived experiences, data, and concrete recommendations.
Among the featured speakers is renowned economist and professor, Dr. William Darity Jr., PhD. He co-authored“From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century.”
“Economic harm is not abstract. It shows up in paychecks, contracts, small businesses that never get funded, and neighborhoods that don't receive the equitable investment. This Staten Island hearing is an opportunity to document those realities and ensure community testimony helps shape evidence-based remedies for New York State,” said NYSCCRR Chair, Dr. Seanelle Hawkins.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Staten Island Urban Center
206 Bay Street, Ground Floor
Staten Island, NY 10301
Parking: On-site and nearby street parking available
[Click to get directions ]
Watch Online: Streaming link will be available at
Stay up to date and view past hearings:
Visit the NYSCCRR website
About the Commission: The NYSCCRR was established. by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Senator James Sanders, Jr. and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission's mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the Governor and State Legislature.
Media Contact:
