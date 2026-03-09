Microchip Technology To Present At The Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday March 10, 2026 at 1:10 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Cantor, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at .

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website ( ) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at .

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler......... (480) 792-7373