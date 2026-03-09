Coherus Oncology Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

– Reduced secured and convertible debt by 90% from $480 million to $38.8 million over 2024-2025 –

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS), today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2025, and provided an overview of recent business highlights.

“We are pleased with our progress in 2025, having doubled LOQTORZI sales while completing the transformation from a biosimilars company to an innovative oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance in cancer. At the same time, we continued to reduce our overall debt since its peak in 2024 by over 90% to $38.8 million,” said Denny Lanfear, Coherus Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We are now strategically positioned with growing revenues from our foundational PD-1 inhibitor, potential deal opportunities across the portfolio and geographies, and two promising pipeline candidates with multiple 2026 clinical readouts.”

“We are aggressively advancing casdozokitug, our first-in-class IL-27 targeting antibody in 1L hepatocellular carcinoma, which demonstrated a 17% complete response rate in a previous Phase 2 study,” said Rosh Dias, MD, Chief Medical Officer.“At the same time, we also have a broad clinical program with tagmokitug, our highly selective CCR8 targeting cytolytic antibody, in multiple tumor cohorts including gastrointestinal cancers and head and neck cancer with strong scientific and clinical rationale in each. We now look forward to initiating the combination study with J&J's T-cell engager pasritamig, in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), in the second half of this year.”

“Tumor targeted T regulatory cell depleting agents have broad potential applicability in combination with immune agents like TCE and toripalimab, ADCs, T-cell engagers and radiotherapy,” said Theresa LaVallee, PhD, Coherus Chief Scientific and Development Officer.“With a potentially best-in-class molecule we look forward to advancing tagmokitug combinations both with partners and with LOQTORZI.”

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi) Commercial Updates



LOQTORZI net revenue for Q4 2025 was $12.4 million, an 11% increase over $11.2 million in Q3 2025 and a 64% increase over $7.5 million in Q4 2024. Growth in Q4 2025 was driven largely by higher patient demand from both new account starts as well as repeat use in existing accounts. Average duration of treatment among existing patients also continued to grow.

LOQTORZI remains the only FDA-approved and available treatment in the U.S. for recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC,) representing an overall $250 million addressable market. In December 2025, compelling six-year overall survival (OS) follow-up results from the Phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial evaluating LOQTORZI® plus chemotherapy in recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC) were presented at ESMO Asia. In this exploratory post-hoc analysis, patients receiving LOQTORZI plus gemcitabine and cisplatin achieved a median OS of 64.8 months, nearly double that of chemotherapy alone (33.7 months), and an observed 38% reduction in risk of death (HR 0.62; 95% CI, 0.45–0.85).



ADVANCEMENT OF INNOVATIVE, NEXT-GENERATION ONCOLOGY PIPELINE

Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic CCR8 antibody that specifically binds and preferentially depletes CCR8+ tumor regulatory T cells (Tregs) with no off-target binding.



Preclinical and clinical biomarker research for tagmokitug was published in the December 2025 issue of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, describing the high selectivity, picomolar binding affinity and significant effector mediated killing of CCR8+ cells. The findings showed that tagmokitug demonstrated no off-target binding and selectively eliminated CCR8+ T regulatory cells and not other T cells, supporting its potential as an anti-cancer treatment.

The Phase 1b tagmokitug/toripalimab combination dose optimization studies in 2L HNSCC and 2L upper GI adenocarcinoma cancers are underway, with initial data readouts expected in mid-2026.

A Phase 1b study evaluating the tagmokitug/toripalimab combination, with and without chemotherapy, in 1L and 2L esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), respectively, is underway with a first data readout expected in 2H 2026.

A Phase 1b/2a study evaluating tagmokitug/toripalimab combination in 4L+ colorectal cancer is enrolling patients and initial data is expected in 2H 2026. A Phase 1b clinical study in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in combination with pasritamig, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, is anticipated to begin in 2H 2026.



Casdozokitug is a first-in-class IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first line uHCC (unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma) to assess treatment benefit, safety and response biomarkers.



Enrollment is ongoing in the randomized Phase 2 trial of casdozokitug/toripalimab/bevacizumab in 1L uHCC, with the first data readout expected in mid-2026. Data presented during ASCO GI 2025 demonstrated a 38% overall response rate and a 17% complete response rate with the addition of casdozokitug to the current standard of care.

EQUITY FINANCINGS

In October 2025, the Company sold 4,634,995 shares of common stock and warrants with an exercise price of $0.01 per share to purchase 463,498 shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $7.9 million. In February 2026, Coherus sold 28,600,000 shares of its common stock in public offering for proceeds of approximately $47.0 million, net of Underwriters' discounts and commissions.



FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net revenue from continuing operations was $12.7 million and $7.7 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $42.2 million and $26.4 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. LOQTORZI net product revenue increased $4.8 million and $21.7 million compared to the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, driven primarily by volume growth of LOQTORZI, which launched in January 2024. The increase in the full year period was partially offset by a decrease in other revenue primarily driven by a $6.3 million upfront fee recognized in 2024 for the out-license of rights to commercialize toripalimab within Canada.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) from continuing operations was $4.0 million and $2.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $13.8 million and $8.7 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increases were primarily due to volume growth of LOQTORZI.

Research and development (R&D) expenses from continuing operations were $31.0 million and $20.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively, and $108.9 million and $91.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The increases were primarily due to development costs for casdozokitug and tagmokitug, partially offset by savings from discontinued programs, reduced headcount, and lower infrastructure costs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses from continuing operations were $23.6 million and $29.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively, and $100.6 million and $125.5 million during the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. The decreases were driven primarily by lower headcount and decreased operating costs following Coherus' recent divestitures. The year-over-year decrease was further attributable to net charges for write-offs of intangible assets and associated contingent consideration liabilities totaling $4.2 million in 2025 down from $6.8 million in 2024.

Interest expense from continuing operations was $2.3 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended December 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $9.0 million and $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. Cash paid for interest, which relates to borrowings reflected in both continuing operations and discontinued operations, was $9.9 million and $25.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower average outstanding debt.

Net (loss) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $46.9 million, or $(0.39) per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $46.1 million, or $(0.40) per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $183.1 million, or $(1.56) per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $215.4 million, or $(1.88) per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $40.4 million, or $(0.34) per share on a diluted basis, compared to $39.4 million, or $(0.34) per share for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $159.2 million, or $(1.36) per share on a diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $166.5 million, or $(1.45) per share for the same period in 2024. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion on how Coherus calculates non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $172.1 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $126.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The balance at December 31, 2025 was inclusive of Transition Service Agreement (TSA)-related collections that will be applied to associated TSA payables and accrued liabilities which totaled $65.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in NPC and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as through its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit .

