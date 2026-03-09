APPLOVIN INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Applovin Corporation's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties APP

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of AppLovin's board of directors (the“Board”) made, or caused AppLovin to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about AppLovin's business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) AppLovin is reverse-engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms; (2) AppLovin is using manipulative practices to drive their own ad click-through and app download rates higher; (3) that, as a result, AppLovin was inflating installation numbers and thus its profit figures; and (iv) as a result, statements about AppLovin's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 26, 2025, two short reports were published, disclosing the above information. On this news, the stock price fell over 12.2%.

If you own shares of AppLovin, you may have legal claims against AppLovin's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or ....

