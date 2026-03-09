OST Investor Losses Mount As Sentiment Shifts From Optimism To Devastation - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Optimism to Disillusionment: How Investor Sentiment Shifted as OST's $1 Billion Mirage Collapsed

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of retail investors across six countries believed they had found a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: OST). WhatsApp groups buzzed with daily buy signals. AI-generated deepfake videos of Goldman Sachs strategists and celebrities reinforced the narrative. Promises of 80% to 300% returns felt credible because earlier stock recommendations had actually produced small profits. Then, on June 26, 2025, the mirage shattered: OST plummeted 94.1%, destroying over $950 million in market capitalization in a single trading session. Find out if you can recover your losses from the OST fraud. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of OST ordinary shares between May 11, 2025, and June 26, 2025. Shares fell from an intraday peak of $9.40 to $0.55, a loss of $8.85 per share. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 17, 2026.

The Early Optimism: Manufactured Confidence

The sentiment arc investors reportedly experienced was not organic. The lawsuit contends that beginning in May 2025, a coordinated promotional campaign used fabricated investment advisor identities, stolen credentials from SEC/FINRA-registered professionals, and sophisticated AI-generated deepfake videos to create an illusion of institutional endorsement. WhatsApp groups containing hundreds of members received daily instructions such as "Today we focus on OST, buy between $4.50-$5.00 and hold." Scammers posing as fellow investors touted their own purchases, generating artificial peer pressure.

The Growing Concerns: Silenced Skeptics

- Members who expressed doubt in WhatsApp groups were immediately removed to maintain a false consensus of enthusiasm

- Promoters first recommended legitimate stocks that produced small gains, establishing credibility before pivoting victims toward OST

- Fabricated acquisition rumors claimed "a major OLED display company" would acquire OST at a substantial premium, supported by a fake 20-page market analysis

- Promises of "15-25% weekly returns" and profits "up to 300%" were made despite OST's $38 million annual revenue and negative 27% profit margin

- Institutional ownership remained at 0.1% throughout the run-up, meaning professional money managers saw nothing worth buying

- OST announced no earnings surprises, contract wins, or technological breakthroughs to justify a 1,175% price surge

The Breaking Point: June 26, 2025

Victims were instructed to "hold until July 4" to maximize gains. Instead, coordinated selling by co-conspirators triggered a catastrophic collapse. Trading volume surged to 34.55 million shares, more than five times the daily average. Stop-loss orders failed to execute as the stock gapped through trigger prices. Individual losses reportedly ranged from $7,000 to more than $1,000,000, with multiple victims losing life savings and children's college funds. The fraud reached investors in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Croatia.

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When that confidence is built on fabricated endorsements and coordinated manipulation, the resulting harm can be catastrophic and deeply personal." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

