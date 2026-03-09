Wall Street Reassesses PYPL After 20% Drop - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on PYPL

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital payments sector attracted significant analyst attention throughout 2025 as PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) executives laid out ambitious three-year financial targets at the Company's February 2025 Analyst/Investor Day. Sell-side coverage initially reflected management's optimism about accelerating Branded Checkout total payment volume growth to 8% to 10% by 2027, transaction margin dollar growth of 7% to 9%, and 20%-plus non-GAAP EPS growth over time. Analysts incorporated these projections into price targets and buy ratings.

Then, on February 3, 2026, PayPal disclosed fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results that fell short of expectations, withdrew its 2027 financial targets entirely, and announced the sudden departure of its CEO. PYPL shares fell $10.63 to $41.70, a single-day decline of 20.31%. A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers between February 25, 2025, and February 2, 2026. Find out if you are eligible to recover investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at... or (212) 363-7500.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Following the February 25, 2025 Analyst/Investor Day, coverage reflected confidence in the targets management presented. Analysts highlighted the Company's plan to scale its modernized checkout experience from approximately 30% U.S. coverage to over 80% globally by 2027, projected debit card adoption trends, and the stated path from 6% volume growth to 8% to 10%. The Q1 2025 earnings call on April 29, 2025, reinforced this view when management reported branded experiences TPV growth of 8% (excluding leap day), non-GAAP EPS growth of 23%, and Venmo revenue growth of 20%.

The Downgrades Begin

The February 3, 2026 disclosure forced a sharp reassessment. The lawsuit contends that Wall Street's prior optimism was built on materially incomplete information about operational readiness and salesforce capabilities. When PayPal withdrew its 2027 targets and attributed the shortfall to "operational and deployment issues" across all regions alongside macroeconomic headwinds and competitive pressures, the gap between analyst expectations and reported reality became impossible to ignore.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

- Analyst price targets and ratings during the Class Period were allegedly anchored to financial projections the Company later abandoned

- The complaint asserts that management knew its salesforce was "too optimistic" about how quickly it could change customer adoption, information that would have been material to analyst models

- Coverage downgrades following the February 3, 2026 disclosure reflected not merely disappointing results but the withdrawal of multi-year targets that had underpinned valuation frameworks

- The simultaneous CEO departure signaled to the market that the shortfall was not a temporary setback but a fundamental execution failure

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

