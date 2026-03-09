Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: Retailer Destocking Trends And Demand Driver Challenges At Issue In Bellring Brands Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Consumer Demand Strength

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased BellRing securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025. Investors have until March 23, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged Demand Driver Mischaracterization

The filing states that throughout the class period, management attributed the company's strong sales results to "organic growth," "demand drivers," "distribution gains," and "incremental promotional activity." As set forth in the complaint, these characterizations allegedly obscured the true nature of the sales growth - which was materially driven by retailers building excess inventory rather than genuine consumer pull-through demand.

Retailer Inventory Management and Supply Chain Dynamics

It is alleged that BellRing's key retail customers had been accumulating inventory as a protective measure following years of supply constraints. The complaint asserts that management was aware of this dynamic but presented the resulting elevated shipment volumes as evidence of accelerating consumer adoption and brand momentum.

Alleged Destocking Impact by the Numbers

. The CFO reportedly disclosed that "several key retailers lowered their weeks of supply on hand," creating a "mid-single-digit headwind" to growth

. Third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales growth expectations were allegedly reduced to "low single digits" as a direct result of the inventory correction

. The company purportedly expanded promotions specifically to "offset third quarter reductions in retailer trade inventory levels"

. Consumption reportedly did not outpace shipments as expected during the destocking period, suggesting underlying demand weakness beyond the inventory correction

. The fiscal year 2025 net sales outlook was allegedly narrowed to $2.28–$2.32 billion, which the market interpreted as a negative signal

Alleged "No Softness" vs. Competitive Pressure Characterization

The complaint highlights that even after acknowledging the destocking, management allegedly continued to misrepresent demand conditions. On the May 2025 earnings call, the filing states that management asserted there was "absolutely, no softness, no concern around consumption." Three months later, the company attributed disappointing results to competitive headwinds in its largest channel.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about operational challenges," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Our team is thoroughly investigating these claims."

