C4 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The Inducement Grant has an exercise price per share that is equal to the closing price of C4T's common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grant will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first-year anniversary of the employee's start date, with the remainder of the shares vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee's continued employment with C4T through each vesting date.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .
