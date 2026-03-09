Asure Hosting Fireside Chat On Its Latest Perspective On Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software solutions, announced today that the Company will host a Fireside Chat on Asure's current perspective on artificial intelligence with Chairman & CEO Pat Goepel and CTO Yasmine Rodriguez on March 11, 2026 at 4:30PM ET.

“AI is transforming the way businesses operate, and Asure is using it to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions for our customers,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.“We also leverage AI internally to streamline our own compliance and operational workflows, helping our teams better support clients. We look forward to you joining us for our Fireside Chat which we believe will be very informative.”

The fireside chat will be webcast on the investor relations section of Asure Software's website here.

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9219

International dial-in: 201-689-8852

Confirmation: 13759066

About Asure Software

Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President Investor Relations

617-335-5058

