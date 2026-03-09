Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Asure Hosting Fireside Chat On Its Latest Perspective On Artificial Intelligence


2026-03-09 04:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software solutions, announced today that the Company will host a Fireside Chat on Asure's current perspective on artificial intelligence with Chairman & CEO Pat Goepel and CTO Yasmine Rodriguez on March 11, 2026 at 4:30PM ET.

“AI is transforming the way businesses operate, and Asure is using it to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions for our customers,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure.“We also leverage AI internally to streamline our own compliance and operational workflows, helping our teams better support clients. We look forward to you joining us for our Fireside Chat which we believe will be very informative.”

The fireside chat will be webcast on the investor relations section of Asure Software's website here.

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9219
International dial-in: 201-689-8852
Confirmation: 13759066

About Asure Software
Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:
Patrick McKillop
Vice President Investor Relations
617-335-5058
...


MENAFN09032026004107003653ID1110838485



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search