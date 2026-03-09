Mountain America Credit Union And Humane Society Of Utah Celebrate Successful Match Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership raises more than $78,000 to support lifesaving animal care statewide

SANDY, Utah, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with the Humane Society of Utah (HSU), celebrated the completion of HSU's Match Challenge. Mountain America's $32,000 matching gift helped double community donations. The effort raised more than $78,000 total, providing vital funding to support rescue animals and lifesaving veterinary care throughout the year.

Match Challenge donations will enable HSU to strengthen vital programs that expand beyond basic shelter services, including:



Advanced veterinary care

Low-cost spay/neuter services and vaccines for the community

Pet retention support

Humane education initiatives Behavior training programs for animals in need



“This partnership is a reflection of Mountain America's ongoing commitment to improving the community,” said Rob Brough, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Mountain America Credit Union.“We are proud to stand with the Humane Society of Utah, whose dedicated team works tirelessly every day to provide care for animals and help them find loving homes, benefiting people and pets alike.”

Jennie Vuich, development director for the Humane Society of Utah, emphasized the impact of the campaign and the generosity it inspired.

“This campaign is a powerful example of what's possible when a community comes together with a committed partner like Mountain America Credit Union. Their $32,000 match helped inspire extraordinary generosity, raising $78,544.60 to support the lifesaving work of the Humane Society of Utah. We are deeply thankful for their leadership and investment in the well-being of animals across our state.”

Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with the Humane Society of Utah since 2016, helping nearly 1,500 pets find their forever homes through ongoing adoption support and community engagement. The success of the Match Challenge marks another milestone in the collaboration between Mountain America and HSU, highlighting the shared commitment to ensuring animals across Utah receive the care and compassion they deserve.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union visit macu.

For more information about the Humane Society of Utah, visit.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $21 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 110 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at.

About the Humane Society of Utah

Founded in 1960, the Humane Society of Utah is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the state's largest open-admission animal welfare organization. HSU welcomes any legally admitted companion animal and works to find each one a loving home. The organization does not euthanize healthy or treatable animals and exceeds nationally accepted no-kill standards. Relying solely on support from individuals, foundations, and businesses, HSU receives no local, state, or federal funding. Through programs, advocacy, and education, HSU promotes compassionate outcomes for animals statewide. Learn more at.

