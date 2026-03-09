Fluor Corp Oversaw Nuscale's ENTRA1 Gamble That Cost SMR Investors 70%: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Executive Accountability: Fluor Corporation Named as Control Person in NuScale Securities Action

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Fluor Corporation is named as a defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of purchasers of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) stock between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025. NuScale shares fell from a Class Period high above $57 to just $17, a decline exceeding 70%. Find out if you are eligible to pursue a claim against the defendants or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

Fluor Corporation's Role During the Class Period

Fluor Corporation, a Texas-based engineering, energy, and construction firm, is alleged to have been a control person of NuScale throughout the Class Period. The complaint identifies multiple bases for Fluor's control:

- Fluor was NuScale's largest single shareholder, holding a significant ownership stake in the Company

- Fluor maintained numerous commercial relationships and business arrangements with NuScale

- Fluor exercised historical control over members of NuScale's corporate board and executive management

- NuScale's CEO, who held his position since December 2012, previously held leadership positions at Fluor

What Fluor Allegedly Oversaw

As NuScale's dominant shareholder and control person, Fluor allegedly had the ability to influence and direct NuScale's corporate actions, including its decision to entrust its entire SMR commercialization strategy and hundreds of millions of dollars to ENTRA1 Energy LLC. The action contends that ENTRA1 was a newly formed entity with no history of building, financing, or operating nuclear power projects, despite defendants' repeated representations that ENTRA1 possessed deep expertise in large-scale energy infrastructure. When the truth surfaced on November 6, 2025, NuScale revealed a $495 million payment to ENTRA1 and a quarterly net loss of $532 million.

Section 20(a) Context for Fluor Corporation

The complaint charges Fluor with control person liability under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This provision holds that any person who directly or indirectly controls a company that violates the securities laws is jointly and severally liable for those violations. As pleaded, Fluor's ownership stake, board influence, and commercial entanglements with NuScale gave Fluor the power to direct and shape the Company's public disclosures about ENTRA1's qualifications and NuScale's commercialization strategy.

"Individual officers and controlling entities who shape a company's public narrative bear responsibility when that narrative is allegedly built on misrepresentations. Fluor's alleged control over NuScale raises serious questions about oversight of the ENTRA1 partnership disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Evaluate whether you qualify to recover losses as an SMR shareholder or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171