TGS - Vesting Of 2023 Restricted Share Unit Award And Delivery Of Shares
Each vested RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Company's common stock, with the shares to be issued from the Company's treasury stock. Of the 15,000 RSUs granted to Carel Hooijkaas, 12,534 TGS shares were delivered today. The fair market value of the remaining shares is used to cover withholding obligations and other necessary deductions that arise in connection with the vest.
After the transaction, Carel Hooijkaas owns 65,698 shares in TGS, and the number of treasury shares in TGS is 114,409.
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector.
