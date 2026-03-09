Salomon North America Appoints Laura Stauth As SVP Of Sales, And Accelerates Strategic Growth With Robust Commercial Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Vans VP to Lead Wholesale Expansion, Joining Aaron Sullivan and LeeAnn Fallon in Centering Performance-Focused Market Strategy

OGDEN, Utah, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salomon North America today announced the appointment of Laura Stauth as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective March 9, 2026. Stauth joins the brand from VF Corp-owned Vans, where she most recently served as Vice President of Sales, leading the Americas Wholesale strategy driving both growth and transformation across the marketplace.

In her new role, Stauth will oversee Salomon's North American softgoods sales organization, with a focused mandate to strengthen and expand wholesale partnerships, and deepen investments in specialty retail to accelerate the brand's performance-led business across footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Stauth joins Salomon at a pivotal moment of expansion for the brand. Aaron Sullivan, VP, Digital Experience & Ecommerce and LeeAnn Fallon, Vice President of Retail for Salomon North America, both joined the brand in the July and September of 2025 respectively, rounding out a concerted talent acquisition approach by the fast-growing brand.

“Laura, Aaron and LeeAnn bring a powerful combination of strategic vision, operational excellence, and deep wholesale, retail, ecommerce and digital expertise,” said Steve Doolan, Salomon's GM and President of the Americas.“As we continue to build momentum, their leadership will be instrumental in expanding our market presence, elevating our retail partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across all channels and product categories.”

With strong growth across Gravel and Trail Running, Winter Sports, and SportStyle, Salomon is investing in its executive leadership team to support long-term strategic objectives - including enhanced go-to-market alignment, premium distribution, and increased collaboration with specialty retail partners. Their combined experience building high-performing sales teams and navigating dynamic retail landscapes is designed to accelerate Salomon's next phase of growth.

“I am excited to join Salomon at this pivotal moment,” said Stauth.“Salomon's commitment to innovation, performance and style connects deeply with my passion for connecting amazing product with consumers across the marketplace. I look forward to working alongside our community to build powerful partnerships that will continue to honor the brand's heritage and supercharge its future ambition..”

Salomon's North American strategy centers on deepening its leadership in performance-driven categories, and deepening its partnership with specialty and premium wholesale partners, while continuing to serve athletes and consumers who demand technical excellence. Stauth's appointment, alongside Fallon's and Sullivan's, reinforces the brand's commitment to investing in experienced leadership to scale responsibly and strategically.

###

About Salomon

Salomon is the modern mountain sports lifestyle brand creating innovative, premium and authentic footwear, apparel and winter sports equipment in the French Alps. At the Annecy Design Center, designers, engineers and athletes intersect to shape the future of sports and culture. At Salomon, we exist to unleash the best in people through mountain sports.

Attachment

Laura Stauth

CONTACT:...