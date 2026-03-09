Paramount Lodging Advisors And Paramount Capital Advisors Launch Corporate Giving Program, Paramount Cares

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) and Paramount Capital Advisors (PCA) today announced the launch of Paramount Cares, a company-sponsored corporate giving program designed to support charitable initiatives that strengthen communities connected to the hospitality, real estate, and finance industries.

Paramount Cares reflects the firm's belief that strong relationships and responsible business practices go hand in hand with meaningful community impact. The program creates opportunities for Paramount's team members and clients to come together and support charitable causes that matter to them and to the communities where they live and work.

“Paramount Cares is about embedding giving back into the culture of our firm,” said Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder and Managing Broker of Paramount Lodging Advisors and President of Paramount Capital Advisors.“Our industry is built on long-term relationships, and we believe those relationships create both an opportunity and a responsibility to support the communities connected to our work. This program gives our team and our partners a structured way to come together around causes that are meaningful to them and make a lasting impact.”

The program is organized around three pillars designed to guide the firm's charitable efforts: an annual national nonprofit partnership, sponsorship of charitable causes supported by team members, and support for organizations that are meaningful to Paramount's clients and partners.

As part of the program's launch, Paramount has named Misericordia Heart of Mercy as its inaugural national charity partner. Based in Chicago, Misericordia supports more than 650 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing residential care, education, and life enrichment programs that help individuals live meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The partnership holds special significance through Dan Beider's personal relationship with Mark Dillon, whose daughter Sarah has been a resident at Misericordia for over a decade. Through Mark's story and his family's experience, the firm was introduced to the organization's mission and the community it provides for residents and their families.

For Mark Dillon and his wife Margaret, Misericordia's work is deeply personal. Their daughter Sarah is part of a community where residents are supported in living with dignity, independence, and the opportunity to experience the“magic of the ordinary day.” Like many nonprofit organizations, Misericordia relies heavily on private fundraising to continue serving families and residents.

“Launching Paramount Cares with Misericordia is especially meaningful to me because of my personal relationship with Mark Dillon and his family,” said Dan Beider, Co-Founder and Principal of Paramount Lodging Advisors.“Through Mark, I've come to understand the incredible work Misericordia does and the difference it makes in the lives of residents and their families. Supporting their mission is a powerful way for us to begin this program.”

As its first initiative under Paramount Cares, the firm will contribute to Misericordia's annual silent auction by donating two sets of two premium 1914 Club tickets at Wrigley Field, among the most exclusive seats in baseball. The tickets include an all-inclusive club experience and a prime location behind home plate.

In February of this year, two 1914 Club tickets donated by Paramount raised $10,000 at Misericordia's First Look for Charity event held in conjunction with the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, an annual fundraiser the organization has hosted for more than 20 years. Building on that success, Paramount's donation of four premium tickets this year aims to help generate $20,000 or more in support of Misericordia's programs.

Through Paramount Cares, Paramount Lodging Advisors and Paramount Capital Advisors will continue supporting charitable initiatives through corporate donations, sponsorships, and collaborative efforts with clients, partners, and team members.

For more information and updates on Paramount Cares, please visit our website article here.

About Paramount Lodging Advisors

Paramount Lodging Advisors is a hospitality brokerage and advisory firm specializing in hotel investment sales, development advisory, and strategic consulting. PLA provides data-driven insights and tailored solutions for owners, investors, and developers across major U.S. markets.

For more information, visit PLA's website here.

About Paramount Capital Advisors

Paramount Capital Advisors is a hospitality-focused capital advisory firm specializing in hotel debt and structured financing solutions. PCA supports acquisitions, refinancings, and development projects by connecting owners and investors with competitive capital solutions nationwide.

For more information, visit PCA's website here.