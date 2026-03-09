The Power Of Agentic AI For Legal Work: From Prompts To Finished, Authoritative Legal Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By Greg Dickason, Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, and Jeff Bleich, General Counsel, Anthropic

Legalweek, New York, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal AI is entering a new phase. The first wave proved that generative AI can draft, summarize, and brainstorm at speed. The next wave is authoritative, agentic legal AI that is powerfully integrated, deeply embedded in legal workflows, repeatable at scale, and capable of producing finished, citable work product that meets the highest legal standards.

As Legalweek begins, we are seeing this shift happen in real time. LexisNexis has integrated Anthropic's Legal Plugin (Legal Plugin) into the Lexis+® with ProtégéTM (Protégé) platform. This integration enhances hundreds of existing AI and agentic AI legal workflow capabilities available via Protégé and reflects the company's process to continuously evaluate and incorporate new technologies or capabilities that help customers achieve better outcomes in trusted LexisNexis solutions.

LexisNexis had been evaluating the Legal Plugin capabilities since before its market release. This powerful agentic experience has been tested in a limited commercial preview with customers over the past several weeks.

Now, Protégé users can automate finished, verifiable legal work product in multiple ready-to-use formats with their work grounded accurately in the company's vast 200-billion document repository – with four million new documents added daily – essential, unique, constantly updated, Shepardized, and linked legal content. It all operates within the Protégé world-class, private, secure, and trusted technology environment.

This is not about adding another chat interface. It is about helping legal professionals move from a single prompt to authoritative, trusted outcomes with confidence.

What Legal Professionals Actually Need

Legal professionals don't need more AI-generated paragraphs. They need:



A data protection agreement they can review, refine, and sign.

A contract review they can trust.

A research briefing grounded in authoritative sources.

A client-ready deck and tracking spreadsheet that align with their written advice. Citations that are validated before they ever leave the screen.

Together, with a shared commitment to bringing customers the highest-quality AI, LexisNexis and Anthropic are enabling legal professionals to go from prompt to validated, formatted, client-ready deliverables inside one secure legal workspace.

Why Agentic AI Represents a Turning Point for Legal Work

Agentic AI unlocks new levels of productivity for legal users. Instead of stopping at answers, AI capabilities become even more effective – and in this case, can produce completed deliverables by executing structured steps, orchestrating workflows, and outputting professional work product.

In law, however, capability alone is not enough. Legal teams need trust: authoritative grounding, citation validation, and legal-grade privacy and security. That's exactly what this integration is designed to deliver.

With the Legal Plugin embedded within Protégé, legal professionals can move from a single prompt to authoritative, validated, formatted, client-ready deliverables, all inside one secure legal workspace.

This is the difference between AI that assists and AI that operationalizes.

A Long-Time Partnership Focused on Legal AI Innovation

LexisNexis and Anthropic have been collaborating for years, including fine-tuning early legal generative AI solutions on AWS Bedrock in 2023. We know high-quality legal outcomes are possible when the most authoritative legal content and AI technology meets the best advanced model capabilities with domain-grade infrastructure, including privacy, security, governance.

Today, we're continuing that mutual innovation, now delivering powerful agentic AI capabilities that let customers do even more, wherever they work, with fully integrated workflows inside Protégé.

A Different Approach to Legal AI

As legal AI matures, two approaches are emerging:

One focuses on connecting point solutions across platforms which can introduce fragmentation and governance complexity.

The other is integration: embedding advanced model capabilities inside a legal-grade infrastructure where authority, validation, and governance are built in from the start.

LexisNexis has long taken a technology-agnostic, multi-model, multi-tool, and multi-agent approach: continuously evaluating new capabilities and embedding them where they measurably improve customer outcomes. By integrating the Legal Plugin directly into Protégé, the center of gravity remains where legal professionals need it: inside a trusted workspace designed specifically for legal work. It's a purpose-built legal AI platform that integrates leading models and differentiates through authoritative grounding and workflow execution.

The Vision Ahead

The future of legal AI is not about better chat. It is about coordinated, agentic workflows that:



Orchestrate tasks intelligently

Generate multi-format deliverables

Validate authority automatically

Operate inside governed enterprise environments And give legal professionals time back for higher-value thinking

That future is not theoretical. That future is already taking shape in collaboration with LexisNexis customers. Customers have highlighted the value of automatic citation validation and the ability to quickly finalize polished outputs.

When advanced AI meets trusted legal authority, something powerful happens. AI stops being another step in legal work. It starts to become essential infrastructure, enabling legal professionals to deliver authoritative work faster, with greater confidence, and at enterprise scale.

