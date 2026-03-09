Harnessing Data And Frontier Technologies For Africa's Economic Transformation: Forthcoming Economic Report Calls For Innovation-Driven Growth To Accelerate Structural Transformation

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) will soon release its flagship Economic Report on Africa 2026 (ERA 2026) titled“Growth through Innovation: Harnessing Data and Frontier Technologies for Africa's Economic Transformation.” The report underscores that while Africa has achieved steady economic growth in recent years, much of this progress has been driven by factor accumulation, capital and labour, rather than sustained productivity gains. As a result, the continent's structural transformation has been slow, with limited reallocation of labour and investment into higher-productivity sectors such as manufacturing and modern services.

Reflecting on the report, ECA Executive Secretary Claver Gatete says that the strategic adoption of data and frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, renewable energy solutions and advanced robotics, offers a vital opportunity for African economies to leapfrog traditional development pathways.

“When effectively governed and integrated, these technologies can boost productivity, stimulate industrial upgrading, expand job creation and promote inclusive, sustainable growth consistent with the goals of Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The report projects that Africa's growth performance will strengthen in 2026, reaching 4.3 per cent, supported by increased infrastructure investment, stabilising commodity prices, and growing intra-African trade. Yet, persistent challenges, such as high debt service burdens, limited fiscal space and widening inequalities, continue to constrain progress.

“This work emphasises that harnessing frontier technologies is now essential to closing the continent's productivity gap, strengthening resilience to climate and demographic pressures, and fostering inclusive prosperity,” says Mr. Gatete.

The authors highlight that the economic impact of frontier technologies depends on complementary policies that nurture skills, industrial capacity, research and development, and access to finance. These factors determine whether technological advances can be absorbed, adapted, and scaled across sectors. Skills development emerges as a decisive lever for success, alongside innovation-driven financing tools such as innovation bonds, blended finance facilities, and regional credit lines to channel resources into high-productivity sectors.

The report also underscores that data-described as the new oil of the digital economy-represents a powerful economic asset capable of generating revenue, fostering entrepreneurship, improving governance and powering frontier technologies. By strengthening the entire data value chain-from generation and storage to processing and use-African countries can unlock new industries, strengthen digital sovereignty, and position themselves competitively within the rapidly expanding global frontier technology market, projected to reach USD 16.4 trillion by 2033.

ERA 2026 identifies manufacturing as the anchor of Africa's structural transformation, driven by technology-enabled production clusters, smart logistics systems and digital integration via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Similarly, frontier applications in agriculture, transport, energy, and services are already transforming livelihoods-demonstrating how frontier technologies can strengthen productivity, catalyze green industrialization, and advance the clean energy transition.

However, the report also warns of critical risks, including labour displacement, gender and digital divides, cybersecurity threats and data dependency. It calls for stronger governance frameworks to ensure that the benefits of technology and innovation are equitably shared while safeguarding national interests.

To maximize the transformative potential of data and frontier technologies, ERA 2026 recommends that African countries strengthen governance and institutional capacity; invest in research, development and innovation ecosystems; develop dynamic policy roadmaps; promote human capital development, particularly for youth and women; and deepen public–private partnerships and regional cooperation. Closing infrastructure gaps-especially in energy, broadband, data centres, and transport-alongside reforming the international financing environment to de-risk investment in innovation, remains crucial.

With its vast critical mineral reserves, abundant renewable resources and youthful demographics, Africa possesses the foundations to become a key player in the global technology revolution. The ERA 2026 finds that by embracing innovation, strengthening productive capacities, and embedding frontier technologies within regional value chains, the continent can achieve resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic transformation.

The Economic Report on Africa 2026 will be officially launched at the ECA Conference of Ministers in March 2026 in Tangier, Morocco and will be accompanied by a high-level policy dialogue with African ministers, policymakers, private sector leaders and development partners. The report provides a data-driven framework for African countries to unlock the productivity dividends of technology and innovation and realize the aspirations of The Africa We Want.

