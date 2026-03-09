Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Monday, March 9, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Monday belongs to the Pedra do Sal · OSB opens its 2026 season at the Theatro Municipal · Carioca da Gema holds Lapa steady 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Monday night in Rio has a shape of its own: it belongs to the. In, the roda de samba that has run every Monday for twenty years opens at 7 pm at the Largo João da Baiana - no cover, no stage, just samba on the stone steps of the city's most historically significant Black cultural site. Arrive early for space on the escadaria; by 9 pm the crowd will be several hundred deep. In, thehosts the season-opening concert of theat 7 pm - Edino Krieger's Abertura Brasileira followed by Villa-Lobos's Sinfonia no 2 (Ascensão), conducted by maestro José Soares. Tickets from R$10 via Fever. In, theis open for live samba from 7 pm - one of the few major circuit houses that operates seven days a week - and thekeeps the courtyard running nightly. The, andare all dark tonight. Partly cloudy, around 27°C, 35% chance of rain - lighter than Sunday. Samba · Pequena África Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda de Samba → Saúde · Largo João da Baiana · 7 pm–midnight · Free Orquestra · Season Opener Theatro Municipal - OSB Temporada 2026 → Centro · Praça Floriano, s/n · 7 pm · From R$10 Samba ao vivo · Lapa Carioca da Gema - Live Samba Monday → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 · From 7 pm · Cover applies Samba de raiz · Lapa Beco do Rato - Courtyard Samba → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · From evening · No cover 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda de Samba 7:00 pm–midnight · Largo João da Baiana – Saúde · Free · 20 years running · The Monday night that defines Rio's samba calendar 2 Theatro Municipal - OSB · Abertura da Temporada 2026 7:00 pm · Praça Floriano, s/n – Centro · From R$10 · Edino Krieger + Villa-Lobos Sinfonia no 2 · Maestro José Soares 3 Carioca da Gema - Live Samba Monday From 7:00 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Cover applies · Seven-nights-a-week samba house · Music from ~9 pm 4 Beco do Rato - Courtyard Samba · Lapa From evening · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Open seven days · Cash, card, PIX 5 CCBB - Viva Mauricio · Vetores-Vertentes 9:00 am–8:00 pm · R. Primeiro de Março, 66 – Centro · Free · Open Wed–Mon · Closed Tuesdays 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda de Samba Samba · Outdoor · Free

If there is a single event that defines Monday night in Rio de Janeiro, it is the roda de samba at the Pedra do Sal. Running every Monday for twenty years, the roda occupies the stone steps and the Largo João da Baiana in the Saúde neighbourhood - the heart of the Pequena África, the area historically settled by freed and escaped slaves from the port district. The site itself is a quilombo remanescente recognised by the Fundação Cultural Palmares since 2005 and a patrimônio cultural of the city. Donga, João da Baiana, Pixinguinha, and Heitor dos Prazeres all played here; Tia Ciata, the great Bahian Mãe-de-Santo, organised the first ranchos from these streets. The modern roda was founded as a Monday gathering specifically so that workers - particularly those in the service industry, who have their day off on segunda-feira - could participate. It has since expanded to operate from Friday through Monday, but Monday remains the signature night: the crowd builds from 7 pm, the musicians set up at the foot of the escadaria, and by 9 pm the gathering can reach several hundred people. No cover, no stage, no formal programme - the music emerges from the circle and spreads through the crowd. Street vendors sell caipirinhas and cold beer; food stalls operate along the surrounding streets. Arrive early for a position on the stone steps. Transport: Metro Uruguai (Line 2) or ride-hailing; parking is limited on event nights.

The Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira opens its 2026 season tonight at the Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro - one of the country's most important concert halls, inaugurated in 1909 on the Praça Floriano in Centro. The programme is entirely Brazilian: Edino Krieger's Abertura Brasileira (eight minutes), a compact orchestral work by the Santa Catarina-born composer who has been one of the central figures of Brazilian concert music since the 1940s, followed by Heitor Villa-Lobos's Sinfonia no 2, subtitled "Ascensão," a fifty-minute work in four movements that belongs to Villa-Lobos's early symphonic period. The concert is conducted by maestro José Soares. This is the season's statement of intent: a programme rooted in the Brazilian orchestral tradition, performed in the building that remains the definitive architectural monument of classical music in Rio. Doors open at 6 pm, concert at 7 pm. Dress code enforced: no bermuda shorts, tank tops, or flip-flops. Tickets range from R$10 (galeria lateral, meia-entrada) to R$100 (plateia, inteira) via Fever. The Theatro Municipal is a five-minute walk from Metro Cinelândia.

The Carioca da Gema, at Avenida Mem de Sá, 79, in Lapa, is one of the few major circuit houses that operates seven nights a week - and on a Monday when the Rio Scenarium, Blue Note Rio, and Fundição Progresso are all dark, it becomes the anchor of the Lapa strip. The house has been presenting live samba since 2000 in a beautifully restored two-storey colonial building on the avenue that defines the neighbourhood's nightlife corridor. Monday nights are quieter than the weekend - one band rather than two, a smaller crowd, and a more intimate dynamic in the salão - but the quality of the music holds. The kitchen runs standard Brazilian bar fare alongside caipirinhas and cold chope, and the cover charge is typically lower on weekday nights. Doors open at 7 pm; music usually starts around 9 pm. Arrive before 9 pm if you want a seated table; after that, it's standing and dancing. The house is a ten-minute walk from Metro Cinelândia, which means the Theatro Municipal and Carioca da Gema are easily paired in a single evening - concert first, samba after.

The Beco do Rato on Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, in Lapa, continues its seven-day-a-week operation. Founded in 2005 by Márcio Pacheco in a former beverage warehouse, the house is divided into three areas - an indoor salão with murals of Pixinguinha and Noel Rosa, a covered terrace, and the open-air courtyard - and serves as the fallback anchor of the Lapa circuit every night of the week, including Monday. The courtyard hosts live samba from the evening; no cover charge. The kitchen serves pastéis de angu and standard boteco fare, the bar pours cold chope and caipirinhas, and payment is by cash, card, or PIX. Monday nights are among the quietest at the Beco do Rato - a handful of musicians, a steady but small local crowd, and the kind of unhurried atmosphere that the weekend doesn't allow. A three-minute walk from the Carioca da Gema along Rua Joaquim Silva. Ten minutes from Metro Cinelândia.

The Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, at Rua Primeiro de Março, 66, in Centro, is open today - the CCBB operates Wednesday through Monday, closed Tuesdays only. Two exhibitions currently on the ground and upper floors: "Viva Mauricio - Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva," the immersive retrospective of Brazil's most beloved cartoonist (through April 13), and "Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará," a photography exhibition running through March 30. The CCBB is not a nightlife venue, but it is an essential pre-evening stop on a Monday when the concert-and-samba programme doesn't start until 7 pm: the building is open from 9 am to 8 pm, and entry to both exhibitions is free. The CCBB is a seven-minute walk from the Theatro Municipal and a fifteen-minute walk from the Pedra do Sal - all three are in the Centro district, making Monday evening in this part of the city one of the most walkable of the week.

Walk ten minutes to Lapa - the Carioca da Gema's music starts around 9 pm (Av. Mem de Sá, 79), and the Beco do Rato courtyard is three minutes further along Rua Joaquim Silva. If you chose the Pedra do Sal: stay through the peak hours (9 pm–11 pm), then ride-hail to Lapa for the late set at Carioca da Gema. 4 11:00 pm - Nova Capela or home The wind-down. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96) is three minutes from the Carioca da Gema - kitchen open late for its signature cabrito assado and cold chope. Monday in Lapa winds down earlier than Saturday: the Carioca da Gema closes at 1:30 am, the Beco do Rato by midnight or shortly after. Ride-hailing surge is negligible on Monday nights. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Monday is the quietest night of the week across Rio's circuit - and the evening's energy is concentrated in two zones. In, theroda runs until midnight and the crowd typically begins to thin around 11 pm; if you're still there at 10 pm, you're in the heart of it. In, thestays open until 1:30 am on Mondays - the latest reliable close in the neighbourhood tonight - and thecourtyard keeps the music going as long as the crowd holds.on Av. Mem de Sá, 96 - the 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca - stays open late with its kitchen serving cabrito assado and bar pouring cold chope. In, thealong Av. Atlântica are open late and remain the no-cover fallback for a warm Monday evening on the seafront. Note:is dark tonight (reopens Tuesday with Will Calhoun).is dark (Tuesday–Saturday only).is open but has no scheduled roda on Mondays - the regular programme is Tuesday (choro), Wednesday (bossa nova), Thursday and Sunday (samba). The evening belongs to Pedra do Sal and Lapa tonight. 06 Plan B More tonight ›- Av. Mem de Sá, 96, Lapa. The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca stays open late on Mondays. Kitchen open for the cabrito assado and traditional plates, bar serving cold chope and caipirinhas. Three minutes from the Carioca da Gema - the natural dinner stop before or after the evening's samba. ›- Av. Atlântica, from Posto 2 to Posto 6. Open late, no cover, cold beer, and the sound of the Atlantic. Monday at 27°C and partly cloudy - a 35% rain chance tonight means lower risk than Sunday. The Blue Note Rio is dark, but the boardwalk kiosks are the Copacabana constant. ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. The bar is open Monday through Thursday from 8 pm to 1 am, but no scheduled roda tonight. The regular Monday programme is informal - musicians may or may not gather. Check @bipbipbar for any spontaneous session. Tuesday brings the regular choro roda at 8 pm. ›- Leblon. The strip stays active on Monday evenings. Jobi (No. 44) for cold Brahma and the long-standing boteco atmosphere, Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7) for pastéis. Lower-key than any other night of the week but consistent. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). ›- Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Aterro do Flamengo. The retrospective closes March 15 - six days left. Open Wed–Sun 10 am–6 pm. Not open tonight (Monday), but noted here for those planning the week. Free admission. The Daniel Buren "Voile/Toile" exhibition runs through April 12. ›- R. Vicente de Sousa, 16, Botafogo. The March season of all-female theatre, music, and literary programming continues through March 30. Check the venue for Monday's specific listing - the Solos Femininos schedule varies nightly. Metro Botafogo. ›- Tuesday, March 10. The Blue Note Rio reopens with Will Calhoun - drummer and founding member of Living Colour - performing with his Quarteto de Batucada featuring Jorge Continento (saxophone and flute), Kiko Continento (piano), and Alberto Continento (bass). Two sessions: 8 pm and 10:30 pm. Tickets via Eventim. A sharp turn into the post-funk and jazz-rock territory Calhoun has explored across his solo career. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for all central venues. MetrôRio runs Monday service until midnight. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo) operate their full weekday schedule. Key stations: Cinelândia for the Theatro Municipal (two minutes on foot), CCBB (five minutes on foot), and Lapa (ten minutes on foot for Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato, Nova Capela). Uruguaiana or Carioca for the CCBB. Uruguai (Line 2) is the closest station for the Pedra do Sal, though the walk from the station to the Largo João da Baiana takes approximately fifteen minutes - ride-hailing is faster. Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana. Antero de Quental (Line 4) for Leblon.Partly cloudy with temperatures around 27°C - noticeably cooler than Sunday's 30°C. A 35% chance of rain tonight, lower than the prior evening. Late-summer conditions remain, but the humidity is moderate and the risk of a heavy shower is reduced. No waterproof layer strictly necessary, but a light one won't hurt for the Pedra do Sal escadaria, which is fully outdoors. The Theatro Municipal, Carioca da Gema, and Beco do Rato indoor salão are all sheltered.99 and Uber operate normally on Mondays. Surge pricing is effectively nonexistent tonight - Monday is the lightest demand night of the week. Centro to Lapa is five minutes by car. Pedra do Sal to Lapa is ten minutes. Lapa to Copacabana is twenty minutes. For the Pedra do Sal, ride-hailing is recommended for the return - the Saúde neighbourhood is quieter after midnight and the walk to the nearest metro station is long.Pedra do Sal draws a large, mixed crowd on Monday nights and the event area is generally well-patrolled, but the surrounding streets in Saúde are darker and quieter - use ride-hailing for departure rather than walking to the metro after 10 pm. Lapa on Monday nights is significantly quieter than the weekend but the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva) remain reasonably well-lit. Standard awareness applies throughout: keep valuables minimal, avoid side streets after dark, and use ride-hailing for the return home. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Saúde / Pequena África Pedra do Sal · Monday anchor Pedra do Sal roda de samba from 7 pm to midnight (Largo João da Baiana). Free. The signature Monday night in Rio. Arrive early for the escadaria. Ride-hailing recommended for departure. Fifteen-minute walk from CCBB. Centro Classical · Exhibitions · Evening Theatro Municipal: OSB season opener at 7 pm (Praça Floriano - R$10–R$100 via Fever). CCBB: Viva Mauricio + Vetores-Vertentes, free, open until 8 pm. Both venues within walking distance of Metro Cinelândia. Lapa Samba · Monday circuit Carioca da Gema (Av. Mem de Sá, 79): live samba from ~9 pm, open until 1:30 am. Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): courtyard samba, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen and bar open late. Note: Rio Scenarium is dark on Mondays. Metro Cinelândia. Copacabana / Leblon Boardwalk · Bar crawl · Quiet Blue Note Rio is dark tonight - reopens Tue with Will Calhoun. Bip Bip open but no scheduled roda (check @bipbipbar). Boardwalk kiosks along Av. Atlântica open late. Rua Dias Ferreira in Leblon: Jobi (No. 44), Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7). Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Antero de Quental. 