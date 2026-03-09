Africa Intelligence Brief For Monday, March 9, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Guinea dissolves 40 political parties by decree - including all three main opposition groups - less than two months after Doumbouya's inauguration; opposition leader Diallo accuses president of building a "party-state" and calls on Guineans to "rise as one" - Guinea's Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation issued a late-night decree on Friday dissolving 40 political parties for "failure to fulfil their obligations," stripping them of legal status, banning all political activity under their names and emblems, and placing their assets under sequestration with a court-appointed curator; the three most prominent parties dissolved are the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) led by exiled opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, the Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) - the party of ousted former President Alpha Condé - and the Union of Republican Forces (UFR) led by Sidya Touré; Diallo, speaking from exile on Sunday, accused President Mamady Doumbouya of deliberately dismantling democratic life to build a one-party state, urging supporters to "rise as one and use every means to bring an end to this exceptional regime that has lasted far too long"; Doumbouya, 41, seized power in a 2021 military coup, was inaugurated in January after a December election from which all major opposition leaders were barred, and returned to Guinea on Friday after a three-week absence that had raised questions about his health; pro-democracy leader Ibrahima Diallo of the NFDC said the decree had "formalised a dictatorship" 2 South African bonds suffer worst selloff since COVID as oil shock upends rate cut expectations - SARB Governor Kganyago says previous adverse scenario "is gone" and must be rewritten ahead of March 26 MPC meeting; rand falls to 3-month low near R16.90/$ - South African government 10-year bond yields surged 36 basis points on Monday alone, extending total losses of more than 90 basis points since the start of the Iran war - the steepest selloff in a comparable period since March 2020; the rand weakened to nearly R16.90/$ from R15.87 on the eve of the conflict; forward-rate agreements now price a 24% chance of a rate hike at the March 26 MPC meeting - a dramatic reversal from early-March expectations of a cut; SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters in London that the bank's January adverse scenario assumed oil at $75/barrel and the rand at R18.50 - both now overtaken by events; Standard Bank's Elna Moolman said rate cuts will likely be delayed; Moneyweb's Kevin Lings calculated that at $120 Brent, SA's petrol under-recovery would jump to R5.40/litre and diesel to R10/litre, implying fuel price increases of R5–R8/litre in April 3 US Treasury sanctions Rwanda Defence Force and four senior commanders for supporting M23 in eastern Congo - Kigali calls action "unjust"; Kinshasa welcomes as "strong signal" for sovereignty; Washington Accords peace deal unravelling - The US Treasury Department on March 2 sanctioned the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four senior military officials - Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Vincent Nyakarundi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, Maj. Gen. Ruki Karusisi, and Special Operations Commander Brig. Gen. Stanislas Gashugi - for directly supporting, training and fighting alongside the M23 armed group in eastern DRC; the sanctions block all US-held assets and prohibit American citizens from transacting with the RDF; Treasury said M23's territorial gains would not have been possible without Rwandan military backing; the action follows M23's capture of Uvira in December, just days after the US-brokered Washington Accords were signed by Presidents Tshisekedi and Kagame alongside President Trump; Rwanda called the sanctions "unjust and one-sided"; M23 still holds Goma and Bukavu despite withdrawing from Uvira under US pressure; 7+ million people remain displaced 4 Landslide at DRC's Rubaya coltan mine kills more than 200, including 70 children - second mass-casualty disaster at the M23-controlled site in five weeks; 15% of global coltan supply at risk as tantalum supply chains face disruption - Heavy rains triggered a catastrophic landslide on March 3 at the Kasasa mining site in Rubaya, North Kivu, killing more than 200 people including approximately 70 child miners, according to DRC's Ministry of Mines; injured survivors were evacuated to medical facilities in Goma; M23 official Fanny Kaj disputed the government's death toll, claiming only five people died and attributing the collapse to "bombings" rather than rainfall; the disaster follows an identical collapse at the same site on January 28 that killed more than 400 people; Rubaya produces approximately 15% of the world's coltan, processed into tantalum for smartphones, electric car batteries and aerospace components; thousands of artisanal miners work the site daily with no safety equipment under M23 control; the DRC government blamed the rebels for allowing dangerous mining without adequate safety standards 5 Somalia's parliament approves new constitution in historic vote - 222 lawmakers vote in favour; presidential term extended from four to five years; opposition boycotts, accusing Mogadishu of unconstitutional power grab; elections delayed - Somalia's Federal Parliament on March 5 approved a new constitution in a joint session, with 186 members of the House of the People and 37 senators voting in favour, replacing the provisional 2012 charter that governed the country through its post-civil war reconstruction; the new constitution provides for direct election of lawmakers by citizens, presidential election by parliament, and a prime minister appointed by the president but removable by parliament; critically, it extends the presidential term from four to five years; the Somali Future Council - a coalition of Puntland and Jubaland administrations and opposition leaders - boycotted the vote, condemning it as unconstitutional and accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of pursuing unilateral amendments to consolidate power; analysts warn the vote may effectively extend Mohamud's mandate by a year, delaying planned elections Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$110.56 ▲ +19.7% Briefly touched $119; eased on G7 reserve release talk; +50% since Feb 28 WTI Crude ($/bbl) ~$99 ▲ +20%+ Historic single-day dollar move; largest since June 2008 Gold ($/oz) ~$5,400+ ▲ +2.0% Safe-haven demand; near all-time high of $5,589; SA gold stocks surging USD/ZAR ~16.90 ▼ −6.5% (since Feb 28) 3-month low; from R15.87 pre-war; bond outflows accelerating JSE Top 40 - ▼ −0.6% Gold miners surging (Gold Fields +4%, Harmony +5%); broader index dragged by importers SA 10-Yr Bond Yield - ▲ +36 bps (today); +90 bps total Worst selloff since COVID; inflation expectations unanchored; rate hike now priced NGN/USD (parallel) ~₦1,454 ▲ +1.1% (naira gain) Oil windfall supporting naira; official rate ~₦1,397; FX reserves $46.1bn Zim Diesel ($/litre) $1.77 ▲ +16.4% From $1.52; ZERA hiked Mar 4; would have been $1.90 without government subsidy Nikkei 225 - ▼ −5%+ Asia-wide rout; KOSPI −6%; Hang Seng −1.4%; global risk-off accelerating

SOVEREIGN STATUS SIGNAL South Africa ELEVATED Bonds worst selloff since COVID; rand at 3-month low; rate hike now live scenario; fuel hike of R5–8/litre looming in April; gold exports provide partial buffer Nigeria WATCH Oil windfall ($45/bbl above budget); naira strengthening; $46bn reserves; but $21m/day lost to production gap; pump prices rising under deregulation DRC ELEVATED M23 holds provincial capitals; 7m+ displaced; Rubaya mine disaster; US sanctions on Rwanda may not shift battlefield dynamics short-term Somalia WATCH New constitution approved but opposition boycotted; elections delayed ~1 year; federal-regional tensions acute; al-Shabaab controls rural areas Zimbabwe WATCH Diesel +16.4% overnight; 3-month reserves confirmed; 100% fuel import dependency; transport/food price pass-through expected within days

NAME ROLE WHY THEY MATTER TODAY Lesetja Kganyago Governor, SA Reserve Bank Publicly acknowledged the bank's January risk scenarios are obsolete - an extraordinary admission ahead of the March 26 MPC decision; the bond market's 90-bps selloff is pricing in the possibility that his next move is a hike, not a cut; his credibility as an inflation fighter is now the rand's most important anchor Paul Kagame President, Rwanda His military has been sanctioned by the US for supporting M23 - the sharpest American rebuke to Kigali in modern history; the Washington Accords he signed with Trump in December are functionally dead; whether he absorbs the sanctions or negotiates a withdrawal from eastern DRC will define the Great Lakes trajectory for years Bola Tinubu President, Nigeria Presiding over a potential oil windfall with Brent $45 above his budget benchmark - but production shortfalls cap the gain at ~$21m/day in lost revenue; Executive Order 9 on revenue remittance is in implementation phase; his handling of this windfall will be the defining fiscal test of the Tinubu reform agenda Hassan Sheikh Mohamud President, Somalia Secured parliamentary approval of the new constitution - the most significant governance milestone since the civil war - but lost the opposition in the process; Puntland and Jubaland have rejected the amendments; whether he uses the extended term to deliver elections or entrench power will determine international support Mamady Doumbouya President, Guinea Dissolved all 40 opposition parties less than two months after his inauguration - completing a five-year arc from coup leader to elected autocrat; his three-week unexplained absence raised health questions but he returned to Conakry on Friday to sign the most consequential crackdown on political life in West Africa since 2020; Guinea's position as the world's largest bauxite reserve holder insulates him from pressure that would constrain smaller states

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 9 (Today) Guinea - Opposition Response to Party Dissolutions Diallo called for Guineans to "rise as one"; street response and international reaction from ECOWAS, AU, EU will determine whether decree triggers unrest or consolidates control Mar 10 EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook First official US energy forecast incorporating Hormuz closure and Iran war; benchmark for African energy import planning Mar 11 SA Q4 GDP Release; Jan Mining & Manufacturing Pre-war growth baseline; will inform SARB's assessment of how much economic pain rate policy can impose Mar 17–18 FOMC Meeting, Washington Fed rate decision amid oil shock; dollar trajectory key for African currencies; hawkish hold expected ~Mar 18 Zimbabwe ZERA Fuel Price Review Biweekly review with Brent now at $110+ vs. ~$84 when last prices were set; second major hike expected Mar 26 SARB MPC Interest Rate Decision Most consequential SA rate decision in years; hold vs. hike; rate cut expectations demolished; inflation scenario entirely rewritten

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● CRITICAL Guinea - 40 Parties Dissolved, One-Party State Warning Doumbouya dissolves all three main opposition parties by decree. Assets seized, political activity banned. UFDG leader Diallo calls for Guineans to "rise as one." Pro-democracy NFDC says decree "formalised a dictatorship." Doumbouya elected Dec 2025 with all opposition barred; inaugurated Jan 2026. Returned from unexplained 3-week absence on Friday. Enforced disappearances and kidnappings of opponents' families multiplying. ● CRITICAL Eastern DRC - M23, Sanctions & Mine Disasters US sanctions Rwanda's military and 4 commanders over M23 support. Washington Accords unravelling despite Trump-brokered signing. Rubaya mine landslide kills 200+ including 70 children - second disaster in 5 weeks. M23 still holds Goma and Bukavu. 7+ million displaced. Global coltan/tantalum supply chain disrupted. ● WATCHING Somalia - Constitution Fight & Delayed Elections Parliament approves new constitution 222–0 in joint session. Opposition Future Council - Puntland, Jubaland, former presidents - boycotts vote, calls it unconstitutional. Presidential term extended to 5 years. Elections delayed ~1 year. Al-Shabaab still controls vast countryside areas. Federal-regional tensions deepening. ● TENSE Iran War Oil Shock - Africa Fuel & Currency Crisis Brent past $110; Hormuz effectively closed. Africa imports most petroleum products. Zimbabwe diesel +16.4%; SA facing R5–8/litre fuel hike in April. Rand at 3-month low; SA bonds worst selloff since COVID. Nigeria windfall capped by production gap. G7 discussing coordinated reserve release. IMF-programme countries (Sudan, CAR, Gambia, Lesotho) most vulnerable to FX drain. Fast Take GUINEAThe dissolution of 40 parties, including every major opposition group, is not a regulatory technicality. It is the legal extinction of organised dissent in a country of 14 million people. The assets have been seized. The names have been banned. The leaders are in exile. The family members of critics are being kidnapped. And it is happening less than two months after an inauguration the world largely ignored. Guinea holds the world's largest bauxite reserves and is a top-three global producer. The question is whether those mineral interests - which benefit China, Russia and the Gulf states - will insulate Doumbouya from the consequences that theoretically attend the creation of a dictatorship in 2026. SOUTH AFRICAGovernor Kganyago's admission that the bank's January adverse scenario has been overtaken by events is as close to an admission of crisis as a central banker will make in public. The bond market's 90-basis-point selloff since February 28 is pricing in something the SARB has not yet said: that 6.75% may not be the peak of this cycle. For South African households already stretched by R10.25 prime lending rates, the prospect of higher borrowing costs alongside R5–8/litre fuel increases represents a genuine cost-of-living emergency. NIGERIAWith Brent at $110 against a budget benchmark of $64.85, the government is earning roughly $45 per barrel above plan. But chronic production shortfalls - actual output averaging ~1.6 million bpd against a 1.84 million target - mean $21 million per day in foregone revenue. Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has raised ex-depot prices, pump prices are climbing toward ₦1,100/litre, and ordinary Nigerians are paying for the windfall through deregulated fuel costs. The Executive Order 9 on revenue remittance reform, now in implementation, could unlock ₦14.57 trillion - but only if production catches up. GREAT LAKESM23 still holds Goma and Bukavu. The Rubaya coltan mine - producing 15% of global supply - is operating under rebel control with catastrophic safety consequences. The Washington Accords, signed in December with Trump's personal imprimatur, are functionally dead. The sanctions signal that the Trump administration views Rwanda's violations as a personal affront - but without a credible enforcement mechanism beyond financial penalties, Kigali has shown it is willing to absorb the reputational cost. MARKETSNigeria's naira is strengthening while South Africa's rand is at a 3-month low. Angola, Algeria and Libya stand to gain from sustained $100+ oil. But for net importers - which is most of the continent - every additional dollar on Brent translates directly into higher transport costs, food prices, and inflation. The IMF-programme countries (Sudan, CAR, Gambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe) face the most acute FX pressure as energy import bills drain scarce reserves. Gold's surge near $5,400/oz provides a partial buffer for South Africa's current account but cannot offset the fuel import shock. Developments to Watch Guinea Party Dissolution - One-Party State Taking Shape WHAT HAPPENED The Ministry of Territorial Administration dissolved 40 political parties by decree on Friday night, including the UFDG (Diallo), RPG (Condé) and UFR (Touré) - Guinea's three main opposition groups. The decree strips legal status, bans political activity, and seizes assets under court-appointed curators. Doumbouya, inaugurated in January after a December election that barred all opposition leaders, returned to Conakry on Friday after a three-week unexplained absence. Opposition families have been targeted: relatives of ex-minister Tibou Kamara were kidnapped this week; family members of exiled musician Elie Kamano were abducted in November. SO WHAT Guinea is the third West African coup state to move from military rule to civilian authoritarianism since 2020, following a pattern where coups are laundered through elections that exclude opponents and constitutions that extend terms. The international response will set a precedent: if Doumbouya faces no material consequences for dissolving all opposition, the template will be replicated. Guinea's position as the world's largest bauxite reserve holder gives it leverage that few small African states possess - and the silence of its major mineral partners (China, Russia, the UAE) is conspicuous. SARB Monetary Policy Committee - March 26 Decision WHAT HAPPENED SARB Governor Kganyago said the bank must completely redraft its risk scenarios ahead of the March 26 meeting. SA's repo rate stands at 6.75%; the prime rate at 10.25%. CPI was 3.5% in January. Forward-rate agreements now price a 24% chance of a rate hike - up from zero probability a week ago. ETM Analytics warned that rate hikes may be the only tool to combat bond outflows and rand volatility. SO WHAT The SARB faces a textbook impossible choice: raise rates to defend the currency and fight inflation at the cost of smothering an economy growing at just 1.6%, or hold and risk an inflation spiral. The consensus expectation of two rate cuts in 2026 has been demolished. Whether the next move is a hold or a hike will be determined by where oil trades over the next two weeks - and whether the rand can stabilise. Rwanda Sanctions - Enforcement and Regional Escalation Risk WHAT HAPPENED US Treasury sanctioned the RDF and four senior commanders on March 2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said the sanctions "send a blunt message" that violators of the Washington Accords "will pay a steep and escalating price." Human Rights Watch called on the EU, UK and regional actors to follow with targeted sanctions. M23 and DRC are in ongoing peace talks mediated by Qatar and the US. M23's continued presence near Burundi's border carries the risk of broader regional escalation. SO WHAT The sanctions are the most severe US action against a traditional African partner state in recent memory. But the Iran war has already diverted Washington's diplomatic bandwidth. The risk is that Rwanda absorbs the sanctions, the EU fails to follow, and M23 consolidates its hold on eastern DRC's mineral resources - including the world's most significant coltan reserves - while the world is looking at the Persian Gulf. Nigeria Oil Revenue - Windfall vs. Production Gap WHAT HAPPENED Brent at $110+ places Nigerian crude approximately $45/barrel above the 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85. But BusinessDay reports Nigeria is forfeiting an estimated $21 million daily due to the gap between planned production (1.84 million bpd) and actual output (~1.6 million bpd). Tinubu's Executive Order 9 on oil revenue remittance reform entered implementation this week, potentially unlocking ₦14.57 trillion for federal, state and local governments. Foreign reserves stand at $46.1 billion - a near 8-year high. SO WHAT Nigeria's response to this windfall will be a defining test of the Tinubu reform agenda. History is not encouraging - every prior oil boom has been followed by a bust that exposed the same structural weaknesses: oil theft, pipeline vandalism, inadequate upstream investment, and sovereign wealth mismanagement. The deregulated fuel market means ordinary Nigerians now pay directly for oil price volatility. At $110 Brent, pump prices will keep climbing - eroding whatever political goodwill the windfall generates. Rubaya Coltan Mine - Supply Chain Disruption and Safety Crisis WHAT HAPPENED The March 3 landslide at Rubaya's Kasasa site killed 200+ people, including ~70 child miners. This follows the January 28 collapse at the same location that killed 400+. M23 controls the mine and has disputed death tolls. Rubaya produces ~15% of global coltan, processed into tantalum for electronics, EVs and aerospace. An M23 official acknowledged operations should have been suspended pending safety measures but miners continue working due to economic necessity. SO WHAT The back-to-back disasters create immediate tantalum supply chain risk for global electronics manufacturers, who typically maintain limited inventories. With M23 under US sanctions and the RDF now sanctioned as well, the legal exposure for downstream purchasers of Rubaya coltan has intensified. Any company sourcing tantalum from eastern DRC faces growing compliance risk. The human cost - child labour, modern-slavery conditions, mass-casualty collapses - is the starkest illustration of what "artisanal mining under armed group control" actually means. Somalia Constitutional Crisis - Opposition Fragmentation and Election Uncertainty WHAT HAPPENED Somalia's parliament approved the new constitution on March 5 by 222 votes. The Somali Future Council - Puntland, Jubaland, and opposition leaders - boycotted and rejected the amendments as unconstitutional, arguing they failed to secure the required two-thirds aggregate majority. Analysts say the constitutional change does not automatically extend Mohamud's term but creates the legal framework for it. Elections slated for May/June are now likely delayed a year. SO WHAT Somalia's constitutional milestone is simultaneously its most significant governance achievement since the civil war and a potential trigger for renewed political fragmentation. The opposition's boycott reflects a fundamental legitimacy dispute: one side says the constitution ends decades of provisional governance; the other says it was rammed through without genuine consensus. With al-Shabaab still controlling vast rural areas and federal-regional relations at their most strained in years, a contested constitution could deepen instability rather than resolve it. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower PlayersRegulatory & Policy Watch SARB Monetary Policy - March 26 Decision; Rate Hike Now a Live Scenario The SA Reserve Bank holds the repo rate at 6.75% with a prime lending rate of 10.25%. January CPI stood at 3.5%. The January MPC meeting had assumed oil at $75 in its adverse scenario - now overtaken by $110+ Brent. Forward-rate agreements price a 24% chance of a rate hike. At $120 Brent, Stanlib calculates SA's petrol under-recovery jumps to R5.40/litre, implying April fuel increases of R5–8/litre. Standard Bank expects rate cuts to be delayed; ETM Analytics says hikes may be necessary. The MPC decision on March 26 will be the most consequential in years. US Sanctions on Rwanda Defence Force - Great Lakes Enforcement Framework Treasury sanctioned the RDF and four senior commanders (Nyakarundi, Muganga, Karusisi, Gashugi) under Executive Order 13413. All US-held assets are blocked. Human Rights Watch called on the EU and UK to follow suit. The EU sanctioned M23 leaders and Rwandan officials in March 2025 but has taken no further measures since. Rwanda cut diplomatic ties with Belgium in response. The sanctions' effectiveness depends on whether the EU, UK and regional actors impose complementary measures or leave Washington acting alone. Nigeria Executive Order 9 - Oil Revenue Remittance Reform Enters Implementation President Tinubu's Executive Order 9 of 2026 mandates that petroleum revenues flow directly into the Federation Account, eliminating deductions allowed under the Petroleum Industry Act. The Implementation Committee held its inaugural meeting in Abuja this week. Revenue projections suggest up to ₦14.57 trillion in additional allocations to federal, state and local governments. Contractors will continue remitting under the current process during a transition period. The reform comes as $110+ Brent places Nigerian crude ~$45 above the budget benchmark of $64.85/barrel. Zimbabwe Fuel Pricing - ZERA Two-Week Review Cycle Under Crisis Pressure ZERA raised diesel to $1.77/litre (+16.4%) and petrol to $1.71/litre (+9.6%) effective March 4, with a two-week review cycle. Government subsidies reduced the Strategic Reserve Levy from 18.7¢ to 5.7¢ per litre on diesel. Without intervention, prices would have been $1.90 (diesel) and $1.81 (petrol). Acting Energy Minister Zhemu Soda told parliament Zimbabwe has three months of fuel reserves. With Brent now at $110+ - double the level when ZERA last set prices - the next biweekly review will face severe upward pressure. CalendarBottom Line

Guinea's dissolution of 40 political parties - every significant opposition group in the country - is the week's starkest illustration of a pattern that is redefining African governance: the military coup laundered through a controlled election, followed by the systematic elimination of dissent under civilian legal cover. Mamady Doumbouya has completed in under five years what most authoritarian consolidations take a decade to achieve. He controls the presidency, the legislature, the security forces, and now - with the opposition's legal existence extinguished and their assets seized - the entire political space. The international community's near-silence is not an oversight. It is a calculation. Guinea holds the world's largest bauxite reserves, produces roughly a quarter of global supply, and its mineral partnerships with China, Russia and the Gulf states create a web of economic interests that no Western government or multilateral institution has shown willingness to challenge with material consequences.

The bifurcation in outcomes is already visible. Nigeria's naira is strengthening on the back of crude revenues that now exceed the budget benchmark by $45 per barrel - but even that windfall is capped by chronic production shortfalls that cost the treasury $21 million daily. South Africa, by contrast, is experiencing its worst bond selloff since the pandemic, a currency in freefall, and the prospect of rate hikes in an economy growing at just 1.6%. Zimbabwe has hiked fuel 16% and faces another round within days. Kenya and Ghana report stable supplies but rising prices. The IMF-programme countries - Sudan, CAR, Gambia, Lesotho - face the most acute pressure as energy import bills drain foreign exchange reserves they cannot afford to lose.

The SARB's March 26 decision has become the continent's most important monetary policy event. Governor Kganyago has already acknowledged that his bank's risk scenarios are obsolete. The question is no longer whether to cut rates but whether to raise them - and how to communicate that reversal to an economy that had been promised relief. South Africa's bond market is not waiting for the answer: 90 basis points of selloff in 10 days is the market making its own monetary policy judgment. If the SARB does not validate that judgment with at minimum a hawkish hold, the rand has further to fall.

Meanwhile, the conflicts that were shaping African security before the Iran war have not paused. The US sanctions on Rwanda's military are the most significant American action against Kigali in modern history - but they arrive at a moment when Washington's diplomatic bandwidth is consumed by a Middle East war, a European energy crisis, and Asian market contagion. The risk is that the DRC conflict enters a phase of benign neglect precisely when it most needs sustained international attention. The Rubaya mine disasters - 600+ dead in five weeks, including children - are not a natural catastrophe. They are a governance catastrophe, occurring at the intersection of armed group control, artisanal mining, and global demand for the minerals that make smartphones possible.

Somalia's new constitution represents both Africa's most significant governance milestone this month and its most significant governance risk. A constitution without consensus is a legal framework without legitimacy. The opposition's boycott, the extended presidential term, and the delayed elections create a familiar pattern across the continent: institutional progress in form, democratic regression in substance. Whether Mohamud uses the extended mandate to deliver genuine elections or to entrench power will be the test. The international community - which helped fund the constitutional process - now faces the question of whether to celebrate the milestone or challenge the method. In a week when the world is watching oil prices and Persian Gulf shipping lanes, the answer may be neither.