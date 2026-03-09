Asia Intelligence Brief For Monday, March 9, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Nikkei 225 crashes 5.2% to 52,728, entering technical correction - down more than 10% from late-February record; Japan considers tapping national oil reserves as Brent briefly hits $119; yen weakest since January; SoftBank and Advantest plunge 9%+ - Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 5.2% on Monday to close at 52,728.72 - its largest single-day drop since April's tariff rout - after Brent crude briefly surged 30% to $119/barrel at the open, marking the biggest single-day oil move since 1988; the index fell as much as 7.6% in morning trading before recovering partially on reports that G7 finance ministers would discuss a coordinated reserve release; the broader Topix fell 3.8% to 3,575.84; Japan imports approximately 90% of its oil from the Middle East, with 70% transiting the now-effectively-closed Strait of Hormuz; the government is considering tapping its national oil reserves; the yen weakened to 158.87/$ - its softest since January - while 30-year and 40-year JGB yields surged 11 basis points; Bloomberg reported the Nikkei's one-year implied volatility gauge hit its highest level since the pandemic; Japanese equities had been outperforming global peers before the Iran crisis, attracting heavy foreign inflows under PM Takaichi's expansionary policies - making them prime targets for cash-raising as the selloff accelerated 2 KOSPI triggers circuit breaker for second time this month - sinks 7.6% before recovering; Korean won breaches 1,500/$ for first time since 2009 financial crisis; semiconductor supply chain fears mount as helium sourcing from Middle East at risk - South Korea's KOSPI index plunged more than 8% on Monday morning, triggering the Korea Exchange's circuit breaker mechanism and suspending trading for 20 minutes - the second activation this month after the index fell 12.64% on March 4, its largest single-day decline in history; heavyweight Samsung Electronics lost 7.81% and SK Hynix shed 9.52%; the Korean won weakened past 1,500/$ for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis; ruling party lawmaker Kim Yong-bae told Reuters that the chip industry is concerned the Iran conflict will lead to higher energy costs, and that semiconductor production could be disrupted if helium supplies from the Middle East cannot be secured; South Korea depends on imported energy for approximately 70% of its oil and 20% of its LNG; the Bank of Korea faces an impossible trade-off between controlling inflation and supporting an economy where manufacturing contributes 40–45% of GDP 3 China NPC sets lowest GDP growth target on record at 4.5–5% - 15th Five-Year Plan launched; fiscal deficit held at 4%; Premier Li signals shift from "speed-first" to "quality-first" growth as trade war and deflation persist - China's National People's Congress on March 5 set the 2026 GDP growth target at 4.5–5%, the lowest on record since growth targets were first published in the early 1990s, down from "around 5%" set in each of the past three years; Premier Li Qiang's Government Work Report acknowledged US tariff impacts, weak domestic demand, and local government fiscal stress; the budget deficit target was held at "around 4%" of GDP - the highest since 2010; China plans 1.3 trillion yuan ($188.5bn) in ultra-long-term special treasury bonds and 4.4 trillion yuan in local government special-purpose bonds; the inflation target remains "around 2%" against actual 2025 inflation near zero; the NPC also launched the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), prioritising industrial modernisation, technological self-reliance, and domestic demand; fixed-asset investment declined 3.8% in 2025 - the first annual decline in decades - and real estate investment plunged 17.2% 4 China restricts exports to 40 Japanese entities over "remilitarization" - Mitsubishi Heavy shipbuilding and aero divisions targeted; rare earths and dual-use items cut off; Tokyo protests action as "absolutely unacceptable" - China's Commerce Ministry on February 24 placed 20 Japanese companies on an export control list and 20 others on a watchlist, cutting them off from dual-use goods including seven rare earths currently under Chinese export controls; targets include multiple Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiaries involved in shipbuilding and aircraft engine production, Subaru Corp, Itochu Aviation and Mitsubishi Materials Corp; Beijing said the measures aim to curb Japan's "remilitarization and nuclear ambitions" and are "entirely legitimate, reasonable, and legal"; Japan's Foreign Ministry issued a formal protest, calling the restrictions "absolutely unacceptable"; the escalation follows PM Takaichi's November statement that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute an "existential crisis" for Japan; Takaichi's LDP won a supermajority in February's snap election, and Japan's defence spending has effectively doubled since 2022 to 2% of GDP - ¥9 trillion in fiscal 2026 5 IMF's Georgieva warns Iran war could hit global growth and inflation - urges policymakers to prepare for "new normal" of shocks; Asia most exposed via Hormuz energy dependency; India halts Russian oil under US trade deal, tightening supply further - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on the weekend that a prolonged Middle East conflict could significantly impact market sentiment, growth and inflation worldwide, urging policymakers to prepare for a "new normal" of repeated global shocks; Asia is disproportionately exposed: Japan sources 90% of its oil from the Middle East, South Korea 70%, and India is a major importer via Hormuz-transiting tankers; India has reportedly agreed to halt purchases of Russian crude oil as part of a US trade deal - a move that, if implemented, would remove a key alternative supply channel and further tighten Asian oil markets; European gas prices have risen 53% in days; the G7 finance ministers are set to discuss a coordinated release of emergency petroleum stockpiles on Monday, with Japan actively considering tapping its own reserves Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Nikkei 225 52,728.72 ▼ −5.2% Enters correction (−10% from Feb high); worst since April tariff rout; Topix −3.8% KOSPI ~5,161 ▼ −7.6% Circuit breaker triggered; 2nd time this month; Samsung −7.8%, SK Hynix −9.5% Hang Seng - ▼ −2.5% Broad Asia selloff; tech and consumer sectors leading losses Shanghai Composite - ▼ −1.1% Relative outperformer; energy stocks offsetting broader weakness Taiwan TAIEX - ▼ −5.0% Chip-heavy index hammered; TSMC under pressure from energy cost fears Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$110 ▲ +19.7% Briefly $119; eased on G7 reserve talk and Saudi Red Sea pipeline offer USD/JPY 158.87 ▲ +0.9% ($ gain) Yen weakest since Jan; safe-haven dollar demand overwhelming; BoJ rate pause expected USD/KRW ~1,500+ ▲ ($ gain) Won past 1,500 for first time since 2009; oil import bill surging; BoK trapped Thailand SET 1,382.97 ▼ −1.9% 2nd consecutive sharp session; THB 94.2bn volume; analysts watching G7 SPR outcome

SOVEREIGN STATUS SIGNAL Japan ELEVATED Nikkei in correction; 90% ME oil dependence; JGB long-end yields surging; BoJ rate pause expected Mar 19; yen at Jan lows; considering SPR tap South Korea ELEVATED 2nd circuit breaker this month; won past 1,500; chip supply chain at risk from helium shortage; Samsung −7.8%; BoK policy trapped China WATCH GDP target lowered to 4.5–5%; deflation persistent; real estate −17.2%; Japan export controls escalating; oil shock complicating easing path India WATCH Rupee at record lows; Russia oil halt under US deal would remove key cheap supply; 6.6% growth forecast but oil shock a headwind Taiwan WATCH TAIEX −5%; chip-heavy index exposed to energy costs and China–Japan tensions fallout; cross-strait dynamic adds geopolitical layer

NAME ROLE WHY THEY MATTER TODAY Sanae Takaichi Prime Minister, Japan Her expansionary fiscal policies made Japanese equities the global outperformer before the crisis - now those crowded long positions are unwinding at speed; her Taiwan comments triggered the China export controls; her defence buildup to 2% of GDP depends on supply chains Beijing is weaponising; faces simultaneous oil shock, market correction and diplomatic escalation Li Qiang Premier, China Delivered the Government Work Report setting the record-low GDP target; acknowledged tariff pain, weak demand and local government cash shortages with unusual candour; the 15th Five-Year Plan under his stewardship must navigate US trade war, Japan tensions, deflation and now an oil shock Kazuo Ueda Governor, Bank of Japan The March 19 BoJ decision is the most consequential since the rate hiking cycle began; oil-driven inflation vs. growth risk from energy shock - a pause would weaken the yen further, raising imported inflation; a hike would add pressure to an economy already in market correction; no good options Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director, IMF Warned this weekend of a "new normal" of global shocks from the Iran war - signalling that the IMF views the energy disruption as potentially structural, not temporary; her framing gives cover to Asian central banks that choose caution over action at upcoming meetings Kim Yong-bae Ruling Party Lawmaker, South Korea Publicly flagged the semiconductor industry's concern about helium supply disruption and energy costs from the Iran conflict - the first senior political figure to connect the Middle East war directly to chip manufacturing risk; his warning moved semiconductor stocks and brought the supply chain dimension into the policy debate

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 9 (Today) G7 Finance Ministers - Oil Reserve Discussion Coordinated IEA release; Japan considering national reserve tap; critical for Asian energy import costs Mar 10 EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook First official US energy forecast incorporating Hormuz closure; benchmark for Asian import planning Mar 12 China NPC Session Closes Final votes on 15th Five-Year Plan; remaining economic legislation; defence budget details; military personnel signals Mar 17–18 FOMC Meeting, Washington Fed rate decision amid oil shock; dollar trajectory key for Asian currencies; hawkish hold expected Mar 19 Bank of Japan Policy Decision Most consequential BoJ decision since rate cycle began; rate pause expected; yen trajectory at stake Mar 26 India Trade Deal Compliance - Russian Oil Halt Review US monitoring India's commitment to halt Russian crude purchases; non-compliance risks trade deal; compliance tightens Asian supply

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● CRITICAL Hormuz Closure - Asia Energy Emergency Strait effectively closed; ~20% of global oil transits. Japan sources 90% of oil from ME, 70% via Hormuz. South Korea 70% oil import dependent. Brent past $110, briefly $119. Japan considering tapping national reserves. Saudi offers 4.6m barrels via Red Sea pipeline. G7 discussing coordinated release. India–Russia oil halt under US trade deal further tightens supply. ● CRITICAL Asia Market Rout - Nikkei Correction, KOSPI Circuit Breaker Nikkei −5.2%, enters technical correction (−10% from high). KOSPI −7.6%, 2nd circuit breaker in 4 sessions. Taiwan −5%, Hang Seng −2.5%. Won past 1,500/$, yen at January lows. JGB long-end yields +11bps. Nikkei implied volatility highest since pandemic. Foreign investors unwinding Japan longs at speed. ● TENSE China–Japan - Export Controls & Remilitarization Standoff Beijing targets 40 Japanese entities including Mitsubishi Heavy divisions. Rare earths and dual-use items cut off. Tokyo calls action "absolutely unacceptable." Takaichi's LDP supermajority enabling defence buildup to 2% GDP. Japan deploying long-range missiles for first time since 1945. Diplomatic crisis escalating since November Taiwan comments. ● WATCHING China NPC - Growth Downshift & 15th Five-Year Plan GDP target lowered to 4.5–5%, record low. 15th Five-Year Plan launched for 2026–2030. Fiscal deficit at 4% of GDP. ¥1.3tn ultra-long bonds, ¥4.4tn local government bonds. Deflation persistent (2025 CPI near 0%). Real estate investment −17.2%. Iran war adding upside inflation risk via oil. NPC session runs through March 12. Fast Take JAPANWith 90% of its oil sourced from the Middle East and 70% transiting the strait, Japan faces a structural energy vulnerability that no amount of monetary policy can offset. The Nikkei's 5.2% drop on Monday - entering correction territory at more than 10% below its February record - is not a panic reaction. It is a rational repricing of an economy whose energy lifeline has been severed. PM Takaichi's expansionary fiscal policies had made Japanese equities the trade of 2026; those same crowded positions became the fastest source of cash when the sell signal arrived. The Bank of Japan's March 19 meeting is now expected to signal a pause in rate hikes - the first casualty of the oil shock on Asian monetary policy. SOUTH KOREAThe KOSPI's 12.64% single-day plunge on March 4 was the largest in its history, exceeding even 9/11. Monday's 8% fall triggered the mechanism again. The won's breach of 1,500/$ - a level not seen since the 2009 financial crisis - signals that this is not merely an equity correction but a broader crisis of confidence in Korea's energy-intensive export model. The semiconductor supply chain concern is particularly acute: if helium supplies from the Middle East are disrupted, chip production could face physical input constraints, not just cost pressure. Samsung and SK Hynix are not just Korean companies - they are critical nodes in the global technology supply chain. CHINAThe 4.5–5% range abandons the pretence that 5% is a floor. Premier Li's acknowledgement of US tariff impacts, weak demand and local government cash shortages - some provinces reportedly unable to pay civil servants - is an unusual degree of candour from a system that prizes stability messaging. The 15th Five-Year Plan doubles down on technological self-reliance and domestic demand, but the tools remain familiar: bonds, targeted fiscal support, and vague calls for consumption. The oil shock adds upside inflation risk to an economy that has been fighting deflation for four years - an awkward complication for a central bank that was expected to keep easing. CHINA-JAPANJapan is simultaneously managing an oil shock, a stock market correction, currency weakness, and now the loss of access to Chinese rare earths and dual-use materials critical to the very defence buildup China is trying to prevent. The irony is structural: Takaichi's military expansion to 2% of GDP - the largest since 1945 - depends in part on supply chains that run through the country it is arming against. China's message is not subtle: remilitarisation will have a price, and that price will be extracted through the same economic interdependence Japan's pacifist era was built on. MARKETSJapan, South Korea and Taiwan - the three pillars of Asian high-tech manufacturing - collectively depend on Middle Eastern energy imports for the bulk of their industrial output. The market is not merely selling equities; it is reassessing the entire risk premium for Asian assets in a world where Hormuz can be closed by a regional conflict. The won past 1,500, the yen at January lows, and the Nikkei in correction territory are three signals of the same thesis: Asia's export-manufacturing model has an energy vulnerability that was priced as a tail risk and is now a central scenario. Developments to Watch Japan National Oil Reserve Release - Government Weighing Options WHAT HAPPENED Japan is considering tapping its national oil reserves as the Iran crisis continues. The government has not confirmed a decision. G7 finance ministers are separately discussing a coordinated release through the International Energy Agency. Japan imports approximately 90% of its oil from the Middle East, with roughly 70% transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Brent briefly hit $119 on Monday before easing to ~$110 after Saudi Arabia offered 4.6 million barrels via a Red Sea pipeline to Yanbu. SO WHAT Japan's strategic petroleum reserves are among the largest in Asia, but a unilateral release would be insufficient without coordinated G7 action. The Saudi Red Sea pipeline offer - bypassing Hormuz - provides a partial alternative but at reduced capacity. For Japanese industry, the immediate concern is not reserves but contract pricing: if Brent remains above $100, Japan 's manufacturing sector faces margin compression that no reserve release can offset. Bank of Japan March 19 Meeting - Rate Pause Now Expected WHAT HAPPENED The BoJ's policy rate stands at 0.75% after four hikes in the current cycle beginning in 2024. Markets had expected 1–2 further hikes in 2026, targeting a year-end rate of 1.0–1.25%. The 2-year JGB yield, which hit a 30-year high of 1.31% in February, has softened 7 basis points to 1.24%. The 10Y/2Y JGB yield curve spread rebounded from 0.84% to 0.92%, signalling reduced hawkish expectations. OANDA analysis suggests the oil shock will prompt the BoJ to pause its hiking cycle at the March 19 meeting. SO WHAT The BoJ faces a paradox: oil-driven inflation argues for tighter policy, but growth risk from the energy shock argues for a pause. The market is betting on pause - and if the BoJ validates that bet, the yen has further to weaken, which in turn raises imported inflation. This circular trap is the defining monetary policy challenge in Asia right now, and Japan is the first central bank to confront it. China NPC Session - 15th Five-Year Plan & Remaining Votes Through March 12 WHAT HAPPENED The NPC set GDP at 4.5–5%, the lowest on record. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) prioritises industrial modernisation, tech self-reliance, domestic demand and the "low-altitude economy" (drones/logistics). R&D expenditure targeted to grow 7% annually. The digital economy targeted to reach 12.5% of GDP. Beijing allocated ¥250 billion for consumer goods trade-in programmes and ¥300 billion for bank capital replenishment. Anti-corruption campaign intensifying, particularly targeting the military. NPC session runs through March 12. SO WHAT The Five-Year Plan's emphasis on technological self-reliance takes on new urgency with the China–Japan export control escalation as a live example. The Iran war adds a complication Beijing didn't anticipate: rising oil prices could push China's near-zero inflation upward, undermining the case for further monetary easing. ING expects actual 2026 growth around 4.6% - within range but constrained by the trade war, property slump and now energy costs. South Korea Semiconductor Supply Chain - Helium & Energy Risk WHAT HAPPENED Ruling party lawmaker Kim Yong-bae told Reuters that Korea's chip industry is concerned the Iran conflict will raise energy costs and disrupt helium supplies from the Middle East. Samsung Electronics fell 7.81% and SK Hynix 9.52% on Monday. The KOSPI has now triggered circuit breakers twice in four sessions. The won breached 1,500/$ for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis. South Korea depends on imported energy for ~70% of its oil and ~20% of its LNG. SO WHAT Helium is an irreplaceable coolant in semiconductor manufacturing - there is no substitute at scale. The Middle East is a significant source. If helium supply is disrupted, the impact goes beyond Samsung and SK Hynix: it affects every downstream technology company that depends on Korean chip production. The Bank of Korea faces the same impossible trade-off as the BoJ - fight inflation or support growth - but with the added complication that its currency weakness directly raises the cost of the energy imports its manufacturing sector cannot function without. China–Japan Export Control Escalation - Rare Earths as Strategic Weapon WHAT HAPPENED China placed 20 Japanese companies on an export control list and 20 on a watchlist on February 24, cutting off dual-use items and seven controlled rare earths. Targets include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipbuilding and aero engine divisions, Subaru Corp, Itochu Aviation and Mitsubishi Materials. Japan's defence stock rally has been dramatic: Mitsubishi Heavy +650%, IHI +480%, Kawasaki Heavy +280% since November 2022. Tokyo filed a formal protest. The restrictions escalate a diplomatic crisis that began with Takaichi's November Taiwan comments. SO WHAT China's export controls expose a fundamental tension in Japan's defence transformation: the country is building a military to deter China using supply chains that China can unilaterally disrupt. The rare earths restrictions are currently targeted at military-adjacent entities, but the watchlist mechanism provides Beijing with an escalation ladder. Japan's defence industry boom - reflected in triple-digit stock gains - now faces a supply chain reality check. The timing, coinciding with an oil shock that has already put Japan's economy under severe pressure, maximises the strategic impact. India–Russia Oil Trade Halt - US Deal Tightens Asian Supply WHAT HAPPENED India has reportedly agreed to halt purchases of Russian crude oil as part of a trade deal with the United States, though New Delhi has not officially confirmed the commitment, emphasising that energy security remains a top priority. India is one of the world's largest buyers of Russian crude; its imports from Russia were anticipated to decline by roughly 40%. Russian Urals crude is trading ~$12 below Brent and Iranian Light ~$11 below benchmark, as both producers compete for a shrinking pool of Chinese buyers. SO WHAT If India follows through, the loss of a major buyer for Russian crude removes one of the key alternative supply channels that had kept Asian oil markets relatively balanced despite Western sanctions on Moscow. The timing is acute: with Hormuz closed and Middle Eastern supply disrupted, Asia 's buyers have fewer options, not more. India's energy security calculation - buying Russian crude at deep discounts - was a pragmatic response to the 2022 sanctions regime. Abandoning it under US trade pressure, at the peak of an oil shock, is a significant geopolitical concession. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower PlayersRegulatory & Policy Watch Bank of Japan - March 19 Policy Decision; Rate Pause Expected The BoJ's policy rate stands at 0.75% after four hikes since 2024. The 2-year JGB yield has softened from a 30-year high of 1.31% in February to 1.24%, signalling reduced hawkish expectations. OANDA and Bloomberg analysts expect a pause at the March 19 meeting as the oil shock introduces growth risk that outweighs inflation concerns. Deputy Governor Himino indicated the decision would be "based on economy and inflation" - language that gives the BoJ room to justify either action. A pause weakens the yen; a hike pressures the economy. Japan's monetary policy is the first Asian central bank decision to test the oil shock framework. China Export Controls on Japan - Dual-Use Items & Rare Earths Restricted China's Commerce Ministry placed 20 Japanese entities on an export control list and 20 on a watchlist effective February 24. Controlled items include seven rare earths and associated dual-use materials critical to military applications. Entities on the control list are cut off entirely; watchlist entities face individual export licence requirements and must provide written commitments that items will not enhance Japan's military capabilities. Japan filed a formal diplomatic protest. The restrictions target Mitsubishi Heavy Industries divisions, Subaru Corp, Itochu Aviation and Mitsubishi Materials. Beijing frames the action as countering "remilitarization and nuclear ambitions." China 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) - Strategic Priorities Locked In The NPC is approving the 15th Five-Year Plan through March 12. Four strategic priorities: industrial modernisation (including integrated circuits, aviation, biomedicine and the "low-altitude economy"); strengthening domestic demand; promoting common prosperity (fertility, ageing, social security); and economic security. R&D expenditure targeted at 7% annual growth; digital economy to reach 12.5% of GDP. The plan explicitly names AI, EVs and semiconductors as priority sectors. Fiscal tools include ¥1.3 trillion in ultra-long bonds, ¥4.4 trillion in local government special-purpose bonds, and targeted consumer trade-in subsidies. G7 Coordinated Oil Reserve Release - Finance Ministers Meeting Monday G7 finance ministers are set to discuss a coordinated release of emergency petroleum stockpiles via the International Energy Agency on Monday, following Brent's surge to $119. Japan is actively considering tapping its national reserves. Saudi Arabia reportedly offered ~4.6 million barrels via a Red Sea pipeline to Yanbu, bypassing Hormuz. The Trump administration is promoting a plan to insure and escort tankers through the strait, though no operational plan has emerged. For Asia's import-dependent economies, the outcome of the G7 discussion is the single most important variable for their energy cost outlook this month. CalendarBottom Line

Monday's market rout across Asia is not a correction - it is a repricing of the region's fundamental energy vulnerability. Japan, South Korea and Taiwan - the three economies that anchor Asian high-tech manufacturing - collectively depend on the Middle East for the overwhelming majority of their energy imports, and the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed for ten days. The Nikkei entering correction territory, the KOSPI triggering circuit breakers for the second time in four sessions, and the Korean won breaching 1,500/$ for the first time since 2009 are not separate events. They are three manifestations of a single thesis: Asia's export-manufacturing model was built on the assumption that cheap, reliable energy would always flow through a 33-mile-wide waterway between Iran and Oman. That assumption is now being tested in real time.

Japan faces the most acute version of this problem. With 90% of its oil sourced from the Middle East and 70% transiting Hormuz, the country's energy position is existential in a way that few other developed economies can match. PM Takaichi's expansionary policies had made Japanese equities the global outperformer of 2026 - which meant that when the sell signal came, the positions to unwind were the largest. The Bank of Japan's March 19 decision will be the first Asian central bank to confront the oil shock trade-off directly: pause rate hikes and let the yen weaken further, raising imported inflation; or hike into a growth shock and risk deepening the correction. There is no right answer.

China's NPC delivered the most consequential economic policy package of the year last week - and it was immediately overtaken by events. The record-low GDP target of 4.5–5% was an acknowledgement of structural weakness: deflation, property collapse, local government fiscal stress, and the continuing US trade war. But Beijing's planners did not price in $110 Brent when they drafted the Government Work Report. The oil shock introduces upside inflation risk to an economy that has been fighting deflation for four years, potentially undermining the case for the monetary easing the 15th Five-Year Plan implicitly requires. Meanwhile, the export controls on 40 Japanese entities are a reminder that China is simultaneously managing an economic slowdown and escalating a strategic confrontation with its largest regional trading partner - a combination that requires diplomatic bandwidth Beijing may not have while the Middle East burns.

The semiconductor supply chain dimension deserves its own analysis. South Korean lawmaker Kim Yong-bae's warning about helium supplies is not alarmist - it is a direct reflection of what the chip industry is telling Seoul. Semiconductor manufacturing requires helium as an irreplaceable coolant, and the Middle East is a significant source. If helium supply is disrupted alongside the broader energy shock, the impact extends far beyond Samsung and SK Hynix: it reaches every device manufacturer, data centre operator and AI infrastructure builder that depends on Korean chip production. The KOSPI's two circuit breakers in four sessions are pricing in this risk - not as a probability but as a present danger.

The G7 reserve release discussion on Monday is the immediate variable. If coordinated action brings Brent below $100 - even temporarily - Asian markets will find a floor. If it doesn't, the repricing has further to go. Japan's 90% dependence on Middle Eastern oil is not a risk factor that can be hedged or diversified away in days or weeks. It is a structural feature of the world's fourth-largest economy, and the war that exposed it is ten days old with no resolution in sight. The market's message on Monday was clear: the tail risk has become the base case, and Asia is where it hurts most.