Japan Deploys Its First Strike Missiles Near China
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
-Japan has deployed its first domestically developed long-range missile launchers to Camp Kengun in Kumamoto, a city on the southwestern island of Kyushu - putting Shanghai and the Chinese coast within the weapon's 1,000-kilometre range
-The upgraded Type 12 missiles mark Japan's most significant break from its postwar self-defence-only doctrine, giving the country "counterstrike" capability to hit enemy bases before an attack reaches Japanese soil
-The launchers arrived at midnight with no advance notice to residents, prompting protests from over 100 people at the base gates and a public rebuke from Kumamoto's own mayor, who said he learned of the deployment through media reports
Just past midnight on March 9, a convoy of military trucks rolled through the streets of Kumamoto carrying eight-wheeled missile launchers into Camp Kengun, a military base surrounded by schools, hospitals, and a shopping centre. No one in the city had been told it was coming. Japan had just taken its most consequential step away from pacifism since the end of World War II - and the people living next to the missiles found out from the news.
The weapons are upgraded Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles, domestically developed with a range of roughly 1,000 kilometres. Each truck-mounted launcher carries six missiles weighing about 680 kilograms. From Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, they can reach China's coastal cities including Shanghai, as well as military targets on the Korean Peninsula.
What "Counterstrike" Really Means
For eight decades, Japan's military doctrine was built on a single word: self-defence. Article 9 of the constitution, written under American occupation, renounces war and prohibits the maintenance of offensive military forces. In practice, Japan has long had one of the world's largest defence budgets, but its weapons were designed to intercept threats, not initiate attacks.
That principle changed on paper in December 2022, when the Kishida government rewrote Japan's national security strategy to include "counterstrike capability" - the right to hit enemy bases if an attack on Japan is judged to be imminent. The Type 12 deployment is the first physical expression of that doctrinal shift. Under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office in October 2025 and won re-election in February 2026 on a record defence budget, the deployment was accelerated by one year from its original 2027 timeline.
Why Kumamoto - and Not Okinawa
The choice of Kyushu over Okinawa is itself a strategic signal. Okinawa's outlying islands sit as close as 110 kilometres from Taiwan and already host shorter-range missile batteries. Placing 1,000-kilometre weapons there would have been read in Beijing as a direct provocation over Taiwan. Kyushu, further from the flashpoint but still within striking distance of the Chinese mainland, allows Japan to demonstrate capability while attempting to manage escalation.
The decision follows months of deteriorating relations. Takaichi publicly hinted in November 2025 that Tokyo could intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked - a statement that drew a sharp response from Beijing. China 's Rocket Force already deploys an estimated 1,300 medium-range and 300 intermediate-range ballistic missiles aimed at targets within the first island chain, which includes all of Japan.
Residents Left in the Dark
The domestic backlash has been fierce. Over 100 protesters gathered at Camp Kengun's gates holding signs reading "Don't turn Kumamoto into a battlefield." Kumamoto Mayor Kazufumi Onishi issued a public statement saying it was "deeply regrettable" that the city received no prior notification. In February, 1,200 demonstrators formed a human chain around the base in one of Japan's largest anti-military protests in years, with groups from 30 cities joining the action.
Critics argue the base sits in a densely populated urban area and that the missiles make Kumamoto a primary target in any conflict. Defence journalist Shigeru Handa, who has covered the ministry for over 30 years, warned that the deployment makes the base "even more vulnerable to attack" and that deterrence "is temporary" against a country with thousands of conventional warheads.
The Bigger Picture
The Kumamoto deployment is just the beginning. By late 2026, identical missiles will be stationed at Camp Fuji near Tokyo. Hokkaido and Miyazaki will receive hypersonic glide weapons. Air-launched and ship-launched variants are scheduled for 2027. Takaichi's government has pledged to reach 2% of GDP in military spending - doubling the traditional ceiling.
For a country that built its postwar identity on the rejection of military power, the sight of missile trucks rolling through a sleeping city at midnight captures the tension at the heart of Japan's transformation. The government says the weapons are for defence. The neighbours see them as offensive. The residents of Kumamoto simply want to know why nobody told them.
