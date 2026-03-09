Kriti Sanon's Sweet Birthday Wish For Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben

Birthday Wishes from the Sanon Sisters

Actor Kriti Sanon has dropped the sweetest birthday wish for her brother-in-law, singer Stebin Ben. The 'Cocktail 2' star shared pictures with Stebin on her Instagram stories, sending her greetings to him. In the first post, Kriti wrote, "Happiest Birthday Stebsss!! Proud of your journey, in awe of your sheer talent & happiest to call you Fam! Always rooting for you!!" She also attached a goofy selfie of herself with Stebin in the post. Kriti, in her second post, could be seen sharing a warm hug as she further added, "Brother from another mother! Love you!!"

Nupur Sanon also dedicated a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, reflecting on their precious memories of their first picture, their first Valentine's Day, music sessions, travel stories, wedding pheras, and more, along with beautiful voice notes. View this post on Instagram Nupur also posted one of the first messages sent by Stebin, where he dedicated 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' to her. In her caption, she wrote, "Voicenotes From Wifey. On your special day, @stebinben, I thought of putting together little pieces of our story...the ones that quietly brought us together for life. Happy Birthday, my love. Know that I love you with all my heart."

Inside Nupur and Stebin's Star-Studded Wedding

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon got married on January 11, 2026. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Rohit Dhawan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others.

The couple also hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues from the industry. Several other stars were also seen at the reception. Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ramesh Turani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L Rai, Arjun Bijlani, and others had attended the celebration and wished the couple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)