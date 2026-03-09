Kerala CM Apologises To Mammootty Over Wayanad Township Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday publicly apologised to legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, following a political controversy that erupted over the actor's visit to a township in Wayanad built for families displaced by the catastrophic Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in 2024.

CM Praises Wayanad Project, Clarifies Actor's Visit

While addressing a public gathering here, Kerala CM said, "The people in the Wayanad township are extremely happy. Along with the families there, people from various districts have visited the place. This reflects the true spirit of our society - how our state embraces people with compassion and solidarity."

"Among those who visited was Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Mammootty. He came to Wayanad simply because he wished to see the project. He travelled from Chennai to visit the township. However, there are some people in our state who are always ready to turn anything into a controversy," he added.

The Chief Minister clarified that Mammootty's visit was neither planned nor officially communicated to any political party or government office. "CPI(M) district secretary Rafeeq is a public worker who regularly interacts with people in such situations. Mammootty's visit was not planned or officially informed to anyone. Mammootty himself asked why such a simple visit should be turned into a controversy, saying that in Kerala, there are always people looking for opportunities to create issues," he said.

Vijayan Apologises for Social Media Attacks

"He did not say this in front of a camera. But nowadays, there are people walking around with cameras everywhere, and someone nearby must have recorded it. Those who wanted to create controversy exaggerated the matter and spread stories claiming that Mammootty felt insulted or humiliated," he added.

Vijayan addressed reports of the actor facing attacks on social media, saying, "Later, reports also emerged that the actor was being attacked on social media. This is truly unfortunate. Mammootty, one of the greatest actors of Malayalam cinema, went there with good intentions to see a project that was completed in a model manner in Kerala. He did not inform the government or any political party before the visit. So why should it become a controversy?"

Kerala CM publicly apologised to the actor, saying, "Some reports suggested that CPI(M) social media activists were attacking Mammootty. If any person associated with the party has hurt him in any way or caused him mental distress through such campaigns, I openly apologise at this stage. Such things should never happen against a personality like him."

"Social media is not under anyone's control, and many people express different opinions there. But we must be able to understand and respect a great artist like Mammootty. Rafeeq has already given a proper clarification on the issue," he added.

He further stressed that even positive acts can be misrepresented. "This incident shows how even a good and positive act can be twisted into something negative. We must have the wisdom to recognise goodness, stand with it, and avoid distorting it. This should be a lesson for all of us," Vijayan said.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy followed a hot mic recording during Mammootty's visit on March 7, in which the actor asked CPI(M) district secretary K Rafeeq not to follow him around the construction site, fearing public misperception. The video went viral, sparking heated online debates between pro-CPI(M) and Congress social media handles. Congress leaders accused the party of using the incident as a propaganda tool in the upcoming Assembly elections. CPI(M) leaders defended Rafeeq, highlighting his role in the DYFI-led relief and rescue efforts after the landslide. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)