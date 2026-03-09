PM Modi Highlights Commitment To Strengthen Healthcare For Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening India's healthcare system as part of the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing the Post-Budget Webinar on the theme 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People', PM Modi said, "India today is working on a vast vision for preventive and holistic health. In recent years, the country's health infrastructure has been strengthened, with hundreds of new medical colleges opening across districts."

Expanding Healthcare Access

The Prime Minister emphasized that India is steadily focusing more on wellness, early diagnosis and accessible treatment, in the spirit of holistic healthcare. He noted that in recent years the country's health infrastructure has significantly expanded and healthcare services are reaching villages through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. These efforts, he said, have strengthened the foundation for ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for every citizen.

Global Recognition for Traditional Healthcare

The Prime Minister also highlighted the global recognition being received by India's traditional systems of healthcare. He noted that Yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity across the world and are playing an important role in promoting a more integrated and holistic approach to health and wellness.

Emerging Care Economy and Skill Development

Modi drew attention to the emerging care economy and the growing global demand for trained healthcare professionals and caregivers. He stated, "In the coming decade, the number of senior citizens in the country will rise rapidly. Moreover, even today, many countries across the world face a huge demand for caregivers. Therefore, in the health sector, new skill-based employment opportunities are emerging for millions of youth."

He underlined the need to develop new training models and strengthen the skill ecosystem to prepare India's youth for these opportunities. The Prime Minister urged experts participating in the webinar to share suggestions for building a stronger training ecosystem that can meet both domestic and global demand for healthcare professionals.

The Prime Minister stressed that fulfilling the aspirations of citizens remains the core objective of the Union Budget. He expressed confidence that the deliberations during the Post-Budget Webinars would help create a strong roadmap for effective implementation of the health sector initiatives announced in the Budget.

Union Minister on Workforce Development

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda stated that the Union Budget 2026-27 reflects the Government's continued focus on strengthening healthcare systems and expanding access to quality services across the country. He emphasized that modern healthcare requires a comprehensive and team-based approach, where doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, technicians and therapists work together to deliver effective patient care.

Focus on Allied Healthcare Professionals

Nadda highlighted the Government's commitment to strengthening the allied healthcare workforce through the scaling up of allied health education and training. He noted that the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021 and the establishment of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions have provided a strong regulatory framework for allied and healthcare professions.

Building on this foundation, the Government aims to develop a skilled allied healthcare workforce of one lakh professionals in priority disciplines to strengthen diagnostics, rehabilitation and public health services, he said. (ANI)

