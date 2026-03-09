Uttarakhand Guv Highlights Govt's Vision For Development In Budget Session

Governor Highlights Governance and Development Goals

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), on Monday, highlighted the government's efforts to take Uttarakhand to new heights through transparent and accountable governance. Addressing the Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly, he emphasised strengthening infrastructure, expanding digital services, and promoting public participation.

The Governor further mentioned the various initiatives and schemes being implemented by the state government to create employment and self-employment opportunities for youth, promote women's empowerment, increase farmers' income, strengthen education and healthcare services, and encourage tourism and investment.

CM Dhami Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X that the state government is continuously working in line with the commitments expressed in the Governor's address, with a focus on inclusive, balanced, and all-round development so that the benefits of progress reach every region and every section of society.

"Honorable Governor, in his address, has highlighted our efforts to elevate Uttarakhand to new heights through transparent and accountable governance, alongside strengthening infrastructure, expanding digital services, and fostering public participation. At the same time, he also mentioned the various initiatives and schemes undertaken by the state government to create opportunities for employment and self-employment for the youth, promote women's empowerment, ensure an increase in farmers' income, strengthen education and health services, and encourage tourism and investment," Dhami said.

"In line with the commitments expressed in the address, our government is continuously working with the spirit of inclusive, balanced, and all-encompassing development, so that the benefits of development can reach every region and every section of the state. With the resolve of 'Developed India 2047,' we are all together steadfastly moving forward in the direction of building a 'Developed Uttarakhand,' enabling the state to establish new dimensions of progress, prosperity, and public welfare," he added.

Budget and Session Details

Compared to the previous year, the size of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 is estimated to increase by about 10 per cent, reaching approximately Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

In view of the session, strict security arrangements have been put in place. The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 13. (ANI)

