Dowry Death In Bengaluru: Woman Found Dead, Husband On The Run After 'Harassment' Claims

The death of 27-year-old Supritha in Bengaluru has taken a serious turn after her parents alleged that she was murdered. The incident happened within the Hennur police station limits in the city. At first, the case appeared to be a suicide. However, Supritha's parents now claim their daughter was killed and that the truth is being hidden. What has raised more suspicion is that her husband, Kiran Kumar, has been missing since the incident came to light.

Marriage that began five years ago

Supritha was originally from Shidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district. She married Kiran Kumar, who lives in Bengaluru, about five years ago. Kiran works in the sales team of a private company. According to family members, the couple's married life started peacefully. However, they claim problems began later.

Supritha's family now says she had been facing harassment related to dowry demands for some time.

Parents raise serious doubts

On Monday, Supritha's parents and relatives gathered outside her residence in Hennur. They were deeply upset and demanded justice. According to her parents, they were first told that Supritha had died by hanging. But when they reached the house, they say they found her body lying on the bed.

Her parents said this made them suspicious.

“They tried to make us believe our daughter died by hanging herself. But when we reached there, her body was on the bed. We suspect she may have been poisoned or attacked with a heavy object,” her parents said while speaking to reporters.

The grieving family believes their daughter did not die by suicide.

Allegations of dowry harassment

Supritha's parents have also accused her husband of constantly demanding money from them. They claim that Kiran Kumar wanted money to buy a new vehicle and was pressuring Supritha to ask her parents for it.

According to them, the harassment was not only verbal but also physical and mental.“Even when our daughter came to stay with us for a few days, he would come there and torture her,” the parents alleged.

They further said they believe their daughter was killed because of greed.“They killed our daughter and are now acting innocent,” the family claimed.

Husband untraceable after incident

Another major point that has increased suspicion is the disappearance of Supritha's husband. According to reports, Kiran Kumar has been missing since Monday morning. His mobile phone is switched off, and his current location is not known.

Family members say he should have been present at home when Supritha died. His absence has therefore raised more questions in the case.

Police have now started searching for him.

Post-mortem to reveal exact cause

Supritha's body has been sent to B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in Bengaluru for a post-mortem examination. Officials say the medical report will help determine the exact cause of death.

The report will also help police understand whether the death was a suicide or a possible murder.

The Hennur police have visited the house and examined the location where the death took place. Police officials said they have begun legal action based on the complaint given by Supritha's parents.

“We are registering a case based on the parents' complaint of dowry harassment and murder. The exact cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report. We have started a search for the husband who is currently missing,” a police officer said.

The sudden and tragic end of a five-year marriage has shocked people living in the area. Many residents have expressed sadness over the incident and are waiting for the investigation to reveal the truth.