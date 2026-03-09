K Kavitha Detained During Khammam Protest, Calls Arrest 'Very Illegal'

K Kavitha Detained, Calls Arrest 'Illegal'

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha was detained by police on Monday. She called the arrest "very illegal" and said there were no women in the bus. She added that the detention would be challenged before the magistrate and the Women's Commission. "There is no woman in this bus; this is a very illegal arrest. We will challenge this arrest in front of the magistrate and the women's commission," she told reporters.

Kavitha Condemns 'Inhumane' Eviction of 700 People

Earlier in the day, while protesting, Kavitha condemned the eviction of 700 people in Khammam district, saying they're living in inhumane conditions. She urged the government and District Collector to visit immediately, highlighting children in need of medicines and students unable to attend exams. Kavitha criticised the government's inaction, saying no minister has visited the site. She urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to respond immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "700 people were rendered homeless in just one day in Khammam district HQ. They were pushed out of their own house, and the houses were bulldozed. We demand that the Govt and the Collector come here immediately and look at their condition. They were kept in a rehabilitation centre like animals. Children are crying for medicines, exams are ongoing, but you rendered them homeless. Students can't write their exams...We demand that the Collector come here soon and take note of this...No Minister has come here. CM should respond immediately."

Hundreds Displaced in Vinoba Nagar Demolition

The outskirts of Khammam have become the epicentre of a heated political and humanitarian standoff following the large-scale demolition of houses in the Vinoba Nagar area of Velugumatla village. The operation, which took place in late February 2026, has left hundreds of families displaced and has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, including Telangana Jagruthi and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). (ANI)

