US Aims To Dismantle 'Terroristic' Iran's Strike Ability: Rubio

Rubio: US Aims to Dismantle Iran's 'Terroristic' Capabilities

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday defended Washington's actions against Iran, describing the Iranian leadership as a "terroristic regime" and asserting that the United States aims to dismantle its ability to carry out strikes across the region as the conflict in West Asia escalates.

Speaking during the 'US Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Flag Raising' ceremony at the State Department, Rubio said Iran was using state resources to conduct acts of terrorism and that US actions were aimed at stopping such capabilities. "This is a terrorist government. This is a terroristic regime and we are seeing them conduct terrorism using nation-state elements, using weapons like missiles and one-way attack drones," Rubio said.

He defended Washington's action, stating that the objective of the US mission is to degrade Iran's ability to carry out such attacks. "The objective of this mission is to destroy their ability to continue to do that -- and we are well on our way to achieving that objective," he added.

Conflict Escalates After Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

His remarks come amid escalated tensions in West Asia, following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militant groups.

Iran Accuses US of Plotting to Seize Oil Resources

Meanwhile, Iran, earlier today, accused the US of seeking to partition the Islamic Republic and seize control of its oil resources as part of its plans amid the ongoing conflict.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that Washington's actions are aimed at gaining illegal control over Iran's vast energy reserves, adding that the objective of the United States and Israel is to violate Iran's sovereignty and weaken the country.

Baghaei stated that the statements made against Iran by the US and Israel were attempting to justify their military actions against the regime. "They aim at partitioning our country to take illegal possession of our oil riches. Even before the US and Zionist entities' belligerent acts started, we were fully engaged in diplomatic efforts and many rounds of talks. They are doing all they can in order to provide justification for their crimes. Their main objective is to violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity. All these facts are quite clear, and we do not have to elaborate," the spokesperson said.

The Iranian spokesperson further alleged that Washington's broader strategy involves gaining control of global energy resources, including those of Iran and Venezuela, adding that Iran's focus remains on defending its territory and sovereignty amid what he described as "brutal and ferocious attacks" by its enemies.

