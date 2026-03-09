Gautam Gambhir Defends His Test Record As Head Coach After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hit back at the criticism over his poor Test record following the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph. As a coach, Gambhir won his second successive ICC title when India defeated New Zealand in the final to successfully defend their T20 World Cup triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Gambhir's first ICC success came at the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he guided India to victory, marking the start of his unbeaten streak in white-ball tournaments as head coach. The formeropener became the first Indian head coach to win two consecutive ICC titles and the first to win the T20 World Cup as a player and as a coach.

Though Gautam Gambhir has had his success in white-ball cricket as a head coach, his record in Test cricket has been less impressive, with India struggling to achieve consistent results, especially at home, prompting critics to question his suitability for the longer format.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Gambhir reacts to Dhoni's 'killer combo' smile jibe

Gambhir Defends His Test Record

Following India's historic T20 World Cup triumph, Gautam Gambhir opened up on his poor Test record as a head coach, stating that the team is going through a transition phase following the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara from the longest format of the game.

“If we talk about red-ball cricket. If people don't see the transition, that's not my fault. In the Test team, there are so many boys who are 22, 23, and 24 years old, and Test cricket is not easy. And in Test cricket, you have to give youngsters time to develop," India's head coach said.

“Look at the kind of players who have retired. Replacing them in six months is never easy. So, if we don't back these youngsters, as a coach, it's my responsibility to back them.

“But as a country, if we don't back these kids, then this transition in red-ball cricket will take even longer. And there was never any doubt in white-ball cricket because the talent for white-ball cricket in India keeps coming through, and we play so much white-ball cricket," he added.

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, Team India lost the Test series against Australia Down Under, suffered whitewashes against New Zealand (3-0) and South Africa (2-0) at home, drew the five-match series against England, and whitewashed the West Indies 2-0 at home.

'Backing the Boy with Honesty'

Rohit Sharma led the team in the New Zealand and Australia Test series before the transition began, with Shubman Gill taking over captaincy duties in red-ball cricket following Sharma's retirement from Tests. However, things haven't gone smoothly in the red-ball format, as the young Test squad is still finding its footing against top opposition.

However, Gautam Gambhir remains confident, backing the young players in the squad honestly while building India's Test team.

“So, my opinion is, as you mentioned about criticism As long as I am working with honesty, as long as I am backing the boys with honesty, as long as I am doing the right things for Indian cricket and for the boys, I don't think I need to worry too much about that criticism. Because ultimately, I am accountable only to those 25-30 boys and to myself," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir's record as a coach in Tests is not so impressive, winning seven matches, losing 10, and two draws in 19 games over the last 14 months, with a winning percentage of with win percentage of just 36.84%, underlining the challenges he faces in red-ball cricket while focusing on nurturing a young, inexperienced squad.

Also Read: T20 WC: It was the plan of 1.4 billion Indians, says Gautam Gambhir