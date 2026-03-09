Middle East Conflict A Threat To Global Peace: Sri Lanka's Premadasa

A Threat to International Peace

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa on Monday said that the conflict in the Middle East is a threat to international peace and security. Premadasa, while talking to ANI, said that the world has had enough of war and violence.

"The conflict in the Middle East, I sincerely believe, is an existential threat to international peace and security. It is vital that all members of the international community, the global community as a whole, speak with one voice- enough of war and violence," he said.

Negotiation Over Conflict

Premadasa said that war should not be used as a policy. "We need everyone to come to the negotiation table. Talks should prevail over conflict. War as an instrument of policy should not be promoted and prioritized and encouraged," he said.

Impact on Vulnerable Sri Lanka

Premadasa said that Sri Lanka is already in a vulnerable situation, and the war is a successive global tragedy. "We as a country are facing multifarious challenges. We are in a very vulnerable situation, having gone through quadruple tragedies and disasters. The Easter Sunday conflict, bankruptcy, COVID, the Ditwah cyclone, and this is the fifth successive global tragedy, an international tragedy and also it has become a domestic tragedy. And we have to ensure that we somehow insulate our people from the shocks that emanate from this crisis," he said.

Peaceful Resolution for Global Progress

Premadasa said that peaceful resolution of disputes is indispensable for global peace. "This is the same for the rest of the members of the international community. So, pacific resolution of disputes, peaceful resolution of disputes must be encouraged and promoted. This is of indispensable importance to ensure global peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

Regional Tensions and Global Economic Concerns

His comments come as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it has carried out new missile strikes on central and northern Israel, as per Al Jazeera.

The finance ministers of the G7 countries said that they're ready to take "necessary measures" to support the global supply of energy, which could include the releasing of stockpiles, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

