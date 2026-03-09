CM Revanth Reddy Calls For Police Upgrade To Tackle Cybercrime Menace

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday emphasised that the entire police department should be upgraded from time to time in the wake of growing cybercrime and narcotic drug menace, the release said.

Participating in the ' Telangana Police Retreat - 2026' programme, the Chief Minister affirmed that the government is ready to address the challenges and issues raised by the police department by constituting a committee headed by the state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao soon.

Tackling New-Age Crime

According to the Telangana Chief Minister Officer (CMO), the CM described the police as facing two challenges: one is a technical challenge, which can be solved by providing resources, and the second one is an adaptive challenge which needs to be understood in depth to overcome. In the wake of increasing cybercrime. CM Revanth Reddy suggested upgrading the technology and recruiting technical experts to resolve the critical issues in the cyber crime.

The Chief Minister warned that the crime rate cannot be reduced unless the existing staff is upgraded. The proposals submitted by the police officials to solve their issues, mainly cyber crime, narcotics, recruitment etc would be solved by constituting a committee which will analyse the proposals. The government will take a final call after examining the possibilities.

A Call for Proactive Policing

The release stated that CM also cautioned the police to stop working in auto mode and upgrade themselves regularly, since people seek the assistance of the police first when they encounter a problem. Earlier, terrorism and extremism were a big problem and developed the Octopus and Greyhounds to counter. A new system has also been set up to prevent physical crimes like corruption.

Law, Order and Economic Growth

Since the nature of the crime was changing fast, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that plans should be made to rationalise the staff and ensure population-based policing. Appreciating the efforts of the police officers in providing better services to the people, the Chief Minister said that the maintenance of law and order is important for more investments in the state.

The State Government unveiled the "Telangana Rising 2047" policy document to avoid policy paralysis in the state. The government envisaged plans to develop the CURE region, which covers over 2100 km area within the Outer Ring Road and invite huge investments. "We are moving forward to achieve a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047."

The CM also highlighted the increasing air pollution in New Delhi, traffic challenges and flood threat in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Chennai in recent times."We need to learn a lesson from such metropolitan cities."

Government Pledges Support

The CM made it clear that the government is ready to provide necessary funds to strengthen the police sector, and posting will be given based on performance. He also suggested preparing plans to organise a Police Retreat in December, and hence, the government will provide funds accordingly. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)