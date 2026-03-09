Oust Terror-Unleashing TMC, Form BJP Govt In Bengal: Tripura CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that people have to oust this Trinamool Government, which has been unleashing terror in Bengal for the last 15 years, and form a BJP government to restore democracy and peace. CM Saha said this while addressing a massive Paribartan Yatra in Bardhaman, South West Bengal, today. He said that the main aim is that everyone must take an oath from this Paribartan Yatra is to oust the Trinamool Government.

'Religious Freedom and Democracy Under Attack'

"This land of Bardhaman is a land of revolution and devotion. Today, I feel very bad when I see that people face obstruction while performing their own religious events. In Murshidabad, Hargobinda Das and Chandan Das, from Baduria, Kartik Ghosh, from Sandeshkhali, Pradip Mandal and Debdas Mandal had to die. We have to take permission to hold Saraswati Puja in Bengal. Now people are facing obstruction in immersion of Kali Puja in places like Uluberia, Tehatta and Rajabazar of Kolkata. There are attacks on Ram Navami rallies. From here, we must take an oath that we will not accept any injustice," Saha said.

'Critique of TMC Governance'

Saha said that we are from one family, and when family members of the BJP face any problem, someone will come forward, and that is why I have come here from Tripura. "We have to oust this misrule government, which has been unleashing terror in Bengal for the last 15 years. Not only leaders, but we must reach house to house and tell people who is working for the country and who is thinking for the people. In West Bengal, the culture and democracy have been destroyed. Bengal has transformed into a hub of corruption, which was also there in Tripura during the CPIM tenure. The CPIM had recruited 10,323 people without any rules, and the same thing happened in West Bengal as well, where 26,000 people lost their jobs. They speak about Maa, Maati, and Manush, but they failed to protect women. Despite having a female Chief Minister, they failed to give respect and security to women. In Tripura, the Trinamool Congress is like migratory birds; they come and go. They are using illegal Bangladeshis as a vote bank. We also have a border with Bangladesh, and we have a tight border; however, in West Bengal, the government is not giving land to the Centre to erect barbed wire fencing," Saha said.

'Tripura's Progress vs. Bengal's Decline'

CM Saha informed that Tripura is benefiting from every central scheme and that they are properly implementing them, while Bengal has records of corruption. "The law and order in Bengal has totally collapsed. People are waiting for the day when this TMC will be removed. People are now coming to invest in Tripura as the law and order situation has significantly improved. If we could remove CPIM, then why can't you do the same in Bengal? Everywhere there is crime and unruliness. Everywhere there are scams and corruption. We must take the right decision to form a BJP government in Bengal," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)