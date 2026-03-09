Preity Zinta Pens Note On India's 'Stupendous' T20 World Cup Win

Preity Zinta celebrates India's T20 win at Ahmedabad stadium

Actor Preity Zinta has penned her thoughts, expressing delight over India's stupendous victory in the ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup. The actor, who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to catch the live action on Sunday, took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses from the final match between India and New Zealand.

She also added pictures and videos from the stands, showing her enjoying the game to the fullest and cheering aloud for the Indian team. Preity Zinta was accompanied by her friends, including singer Iulia Vantur.

In her caption, the actor wrote, "It's always special to see a World Cup final live in the stadium & be on the winning side. What a game, what a team & what a feeling seeing #TeamIndia win their 3rd ICC Men's T20 World Cup title. Of course none of us could keep calm. #Ting #Champions #icct20worldcup2026."

For the match, Preity Zinta chose a simple white t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans, before proudly changing into the Indian team's jersey.

Bollywood celebs join in the celebration

The actor was among the many celebrities who were present at the stadium to catch the final World Cup match. Actor Aparshakti Khurana was seen cheering for Team India in their jersey, while actor Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash were also spotted enjoying the thrilling match.

Bollywood celebrities also reacted on social media. Among them was superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shared his excitement and pride after India's big win. "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

Others to join the celebrations were Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and Ahan Shetty.

India's Historic Victory

Following a dominant show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Team India scripted history by becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

