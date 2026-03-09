Zakir Khan Clarifies Comedy Break Reports: 'Not Quitting, Just A Break'
Background on the Hiatus Announcement
Zakir Khan also suggested that he might resume a little later due to overseas tours. Earlier in January, Zakir Khan announced a long break from live tours during his Hyderabad show. According to Zakir Khan's team, the stand-up comedian has announced a long break from his live shows, reportedly until 2030, citing health issues and personal matters. The comedian also shared a story on his Instagram handle, hinting at the hiatus. After arriving in Dubai, he posted an update with a caption confirming the decision's finality. He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."
'Papa Yaar' Tour to Culminate in Mumbai
The stand-up comedian announced his 'Papa Yaar' shows in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome on June 13 and 14, 2026. The 'Papa Yaar' tour has spanned over 60 cities across the country.
A Homecoming Celebration
Speaking about the Mumbai shows, Zakir Khan said the city holds a special place in his heart and ending the tour at the NSCI Dome feels like a homecoming. He added that the event will be more than just a show and will celebrate fans and the comedy fraternity who have been part of his journey. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
