Women Play Invaluable Role In Development: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated on Monday stated that "women play an invaluable role in the holistic development of the state and the nation", on the occasion of International Women's Day, while attending the "Nari Gaurav Samvad and Mata Yashoda Award Distribution" programme organised by the Women and Child Development Department. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manisha Vakil, distinguished women from various fields, were present for the event.

CM Honours Women Achievers, Reaffirms Commitment

During the event, the CM felicitated one outstanding voluntary organisation and one outstanding woman worker with the "Gujarat Mahila Vikas Puraskar" for their excellent work in the field of women's welfare. Additionally, the "Mata Yashoda Award" was also presented to the best-performing Mukhya Sevika, Anganwadi workers, and Tedagar sisters from four zones of the state.

He interacted with leading women from fields such as sports, social service, defence, industry, art and culture, and education, and expressed the State Government's commitment to women's empowerment. He also highlighted the State Government's schemes promoting women's welfare and health security, according to a release.

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has always supported women with the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas and Sauno Prayas' and will continue to do so in the future.

Gujarat's Model of Women Empowerment

The Chief Minister further stated that when women step beyond and take up new ventures, they face several social challenges. However, those who overcome these obstacles and achieve success become an inspiration for millions of other women across the country. He described the women present at the event as true role models for society.

Speaking about the model of women empowerment in Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, launched several initiatives for the upliftment of women, helping many to become Atmanirbhar. At present, more than 2.70 lakh Sakhi Mandals are active in the state. Through these groups, lakhs of women have received skill development training and have been connected with employment opportunities. These figures clearly demonstrate that women are strong partners in the state's economic development.

Educational and Entrepreneurial Initiatives

Expressing the State Government's commitment to ensuring that the girls of Gujarat excel in fields such as science and engineering, CM said that the government has implemented schemes like 'Namo Lakshmi' and 'Namo Saraswati' to encourage more girls to pursue the science stream. Under these schemes, financial assistance ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 is provided to girl students studying in Standards 9 to 12, encouraging them to continue their education.

"By encouraging women entrepreneurs and their startups, a strong ecosystem has been created in the state, benefiting many women. The government is committed to encouraging more women to take up entrepreneurship and become 'job givers' instead of 'job seekers'," CM added. He further added that the government is actively considering providing additional financial assistance by including women engaged in 'home-based startups' under relevant categories to encourage them in the future.

Minister Manisha Vakil on Women's Contributions

On this occasion, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Manisha Vakil lauded the contributions of women in the state. Emphasising the theme of this year's International Women's Day, she said that when we give something to society, we receive much more in return.

"Women naturally possess a spirit of sacrifice and dedication. This spirit will strengthen women economically and socially while giving a new identity to their contributions to society." The Minister further stated that the State Government remains committed to women's education, safety, and health. She added that the "Nari Gaurav Samvad" programme has been organised to provide a platform where women's issues and suggestions can directly reach the government, enabling timely action and necessary improvements.

Interaction with Distinguished Women

Chief Minister also interacted with women honoured with the Padma Shri, women recognised by NITI Aayog, women working in the social sector, renowned personalities from sports and arts, those doing outstanding work in the field of education, and women associated with the state's cultural handicrafts. These distinguished women also commended the State Government's approach and planning for women's welfare.

Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, Rakesh Shankar, welcomed everyone and presented the outline of the entire event. Ranjit Kumar Singh, Commissioner of ICDS, along with officials of the department, were present for the occasion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)