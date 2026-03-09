VOC Port Sets New Record, Handles 147 Windmill Blades In Single Ship

VOC Port Sets National Record in Renewable Energy Cargo

VO Chidambaranar Port Authority has achieved a new milestone in renewable energy cargo by handling 147 windmill blades and accessories. This marks the highest volume of windmill blades handled in a single vessel at any Port in India.

Incidentally, this surpasses the previous record of 103 windmill blades handled by VOC Port on November 21, 2025, reinforcing its growing role in supporting India's green energy initiatives, the release said.

Record Shipment Details and Growth

The vessel MV. Bo Run Jiu Zhou, loaded with 147 windmill blades, each measuring 76m in length, arrived from the Port of Qinzhou, China, on 03.03.2026 and completed the discharge on 08.03.2026.

In the current financial year, up to February 2026, VOC Port has handled 4211 windmill blades, registering a growth of 75.82 per cent compared to 2395 blades handled up to February 2025.

Infrastructure Expansion for Future Demands

To affirm its position as the number one windmill handling port in the county, VOC Port is sprucing its infrastructure by creating additional storage space to the tune of 60,000 m2 within the custom bond area and an additional area of 1,80,000 m2outside the custom bond area.

Leadership Commends Milestone Achievement

According to the release, Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson of VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, congratulated the importer Envision India Private Limited, the vessel agent Parekh Marine Services Pvt. Ltd., the stevedore Aasian Shipping Agencies, and the Custom House Agent & Shore handler NTC Logistics India Private Limited on this achievement.

He further stated that VOC Port's robust infrastructure, operational efficiency, and technical capability for handling renewable energy cargo reflect its steadfast commitment to supporting India's transition to renewable energy and building a sustainable and environmentally responsible maritime sector under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, envisioned by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. (ANI)

