What's Sending TMC Shares Higher Today?



Earlier this year, the company submitted a consolidated application under NOAA's updated regulations for a permit for exploring polymetallic nodules in the Pacific Ocean.

The permit site at Clarion Clipperton Zone covers about 65,000 km square of exploration and commercial recovery area, in comparison to a commercial recovery area of ~25,000 km square in TMC's initial application from April 2025. Earlier this year, NOAA updated regulations on deep-sea explorations, making regulatory processes simpler and quicker.

Shares of The Metals Company Inc. climbed more than 6% on Monday after the company said that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had found its application for an exploration license and commercial recovery permit in“substantial compliance” with the requirements of the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA).

Earlier this year, The Metals Company (TMC) had submitted a consolidated application under NOAA's updated regulations for a permit to explore polymetallic nodules in international waters of the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific Ocean.

Permit Site Details

The permit site at CCZ covers about 65,000 km square of exploration and commercial recovery area, in comparison to a commercial recovery area of ~25,000 km square in TMC's initial commercial recovery permit application from April 2025, the company said.

Based on the DSHMRA and its regulations, NOAA has said that the company's consolidated application is in“substantial compliance” with the requirements.

Earlier this year, NOAA updated regulations on deep-sea explorations, making regulatory processes simpler and quicker, by allowing exploration-phase environmental, geological, and engineering data to be incorporated directly into the commercial recovery review process.

“After more than a decade of environmental research, successful offshore trials and commercial-scale metallurgical processing, we believe polymetallic nodules can provide a new and lower-impact source of critical metals for the U.S. We welcome the streamlined consolidated review process and look forward to the next stages,” said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TMC shares jumped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes spiked from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

One bullish user said the next few months for the company seemed positive, adding that this could be the last chance for the market to buy at current price levels ahead of the next run.

Shares of TMC have gained more than 246% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.