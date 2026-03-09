Watch: Sunidhi Chauhan Apologises To Fans, Breaks Down During Lucknow Concert: 'It's Embarrassing'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan had an emotional moment during her live concert in Lucknow after revealing she was struggling with a severe throat problem while performing.

The incident took place on 7 March at Coolbreeze Resorts in Lucknow, where the singer was performing as part of her I Am Home India Tour 2025–26. Videos from the concert have since surfaced online, showing Chauhan pausing during her performance and addressing the audience about her condition.

In the viral clips, the singer appears visibly emotional as she apologises to fans and explains that her voice was not at its best that evening.

During the concert, Sunidhi Chauhan briefly stopped mid-performance and spoke to the crowd about her health. Fighting back tears, the singer shared that she was dealing with a serious throat issue but still wanted to continue the show.

“I have a terrible throat; aaj mere aawaz bohot zyada kharab hai. (Today my voice is very bad.) But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it's embarrassing. I am so sorry. It's just that, mujhe thoda... I always want to give 100%.”

Her honesty and emotional moment drew loud cheers from the audience, many of whom encouraged her to continue despite the difficulty.

Videos From The Concert Go Viral

Clips from the Lucknow concert quickly began circulating across social media platforms, with fans praising the singer's dedication and professionalism.

In the videos, Chauhan can be seen dressed in a shimmering romper-style jumpsuit as she speaks to the audience about the unexpected challenge. Despite her discomfort, she attempted to continue performing for the crowd that had gathered to watch her live.

Many fans online appreciated the singer's sincerity, noting that it is rare for performers to openly acknowledge when they are struggling during a show.

Part Of Her Ongoing India Tour

The Lucknow performance was part of Sunidhi Chauhan's I Am Home India Tour 2025–26, a concert series that has been taking her to multiple cities across the country.

Over the years, the 42-year-old singer has built a reputation as one of India's most energetic live performers, known for her powerful voice and high-energy stage presence.

Her emotional moment in Lucknow served as a reminder of the physical demands that live performances can place on singers, especially during long tours.

Despite the setback, the audience's support and encouragement appeared to lift Chauhan's spirits, turning the evening into a memorable and heartfelt moment for both the singer and her fans.