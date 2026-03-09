FBI Probes 'ISIS-Inspired Terror Act' After Explosives Lit Outside New York Mayor Mamdani's Official Residence

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI ) and New York officials have launched an investigation into“an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism” after protestors ignited suspicious devices near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, BBC reported Monday.

The development comes nearly two days after an anti-Islam protest took place outside Mamdani's official residence in New York City. On 5 March, two groups staged demonstrations close to Mamdani's official residence. Conservative influencer Jake Lang organised the anti-Islam protest, called“Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.” The demonstration witnessed 20 participants. A counter-protest was also underway, called“Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate”, which saw participation from 125 people at its peak.

Here's what happened

On 5 March, the two groups were carrying out protests in areas designated by the police. However, tensions soon escalated, and just before noon, a demonstrator associated with Lang's group used pepper spray against counterprotesters. Following this, an 18-year-old protestor, allegedly from the counterprotest group, ignited a suspicious device and hurled it towards the area where Lang's group was demonstrating, but it landed in a crosswalk close to police officers. The accused then reportedly took a second device from a 19-year-old, lit it, and dropped it on East End Avenue before both protestors were detained.

According to an NBC News report, Mamdani and his wife, first lady Rama Duwaji, were both inside Gracie Mansion at the time of the incident. Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, said that he and his wife were safe.

What did the police say?

According to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the suspicious devices, which were both ignited and at least one of which was thrown, "could have caused serious injury or death." During a press briefing on Monday (local time), Tisch added, "We were fortunate that the devices used this weekend did not cause the kind of harm that they were certainly capable of causing. But luck is never a strategy. Devices like these have the potential to cause devastating harm."

She also said that an analysis of the devices, which were described as being smaller than a football and seemed to be wrapped in jars with black tape, showed that they were made of triacetone triperoxide," a dangerous and highly volatile homemade explosive."

The report suggests that the devices were fashioned out of glass bottles and were filled with explosive material, and surrounded by fragmentation, or nuts, and bolts, with a firework-type fuse.

The FBI, in a post on X, wrote that the agency, along with the New York Police Department (NYPD), confirmed that the suspicious items hurled at Mamdani's residence were improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Additionally, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) will be conducting interviews, reviewing videos, collecting evidence, and chasing down all leads."

Mamdani's remarks on anti-Islam protest

Hours after the incident, Mamdani on Sunday, said that the anti-Islam protest was rooted in bigotry and racism, adding that what followed was“even more disturbing.” Mamdani added that violence at a protest is unacceptable and that the attempt to use an explosive device that can hurt others is not only criminal, but also reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.