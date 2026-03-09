Who Is Ted Carter Jr.? Ohio State University President Resigns After Admitting 'Inappropriate Relationship'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Walter“Ted” Carter Jr., president of The Ohio State University, has stepped down after informing the university's board of trustees about an inappropriate relationship involving a person seeking public resources to support a private business.

The university confirmed the development in a statement released on March 9, saying Carter had recently disclosed the matter to trustees and offered to resign from his position.

In its statement acknowledging his departure, the Ohio State University Board of Trustees highlighted Carter's contributions during his tenure, which lasted just over two years.

“The board appreciates the president's contributions to the university over the last two years,” the university said, pointing to progress on the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan, improved national rankings, increased research funding, and the introduction of several scholarship initiatives. The board also recognised the leadership team Carter assembled to strengthen Ohio State's position as a national academic institution.

University officials said further details about the leadership transition will be shared in the coming days.

Following the announcement, Carter released a public statement acknowledging the circumstances that led to his decision.

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.”

Carter had been appointed as the 17th president of Ohio State in 2023, succeeding Kristina Johnson. He officially assumed the role on January 1, 2024.

Before joining Ohio State, Carter served as president of the University of Nebraska System, where he oversaw four campuses serving nearly 70,000 students, faculty and staff.

A Career In Higher Education Leadership

Throughout his career in academic leadership, Carter has been associated with initiatives aimed at strengthening research capacity, expanding student opportunities and improving university rankings.

Reflecting on his tenure in his statement, Carter said he was proud of the progress made during his time at Ohio State.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I'm sorry I'm not able to remain your president longer. The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come,” he said.

Carter also thanked the university community and trustees for their support during his time as president.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I'm grateful for their support and guidance. Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university's 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

The university has not yet announced who will take over leadership on an interim basis.