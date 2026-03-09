Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Conflict Hardens North Korea's Nuclear Posture

2026-03-09 03:08:23
(MENAFN- Asia Times) North Korea's list of close partners keeps shrinking. After the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria in December 2024, Iran became North Korea's sole ally in the Middle East. Now, after the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, it appears that even that once close-knit relationship is on the fritz.

The Iran crisis will reinforce the belief that nuclear arms are the ultimate guarantor of regime survival. The fate of non-nuclear“rogue” states under US military pressure serves as a cautionary tale for Kim Jong Un.

A vindicated North Korean nuclear posture could carry real implications for the US-South Korea alliance. Kim will likely double down on expanding and refining his nuclear and missile capabilities rather than entertain diplomatic talks with the United States. Such a move, in turn, could intensify pressure on the US government to demonstrate the credibility of extended deterrence in visible and tangible ways. It may also reignite debate in Seoul about whether reliance on the US nuclear umbrella is sufficient over the long term.

At the very least, the Iran crisis will harden North Korea's conviction that nuclear weapons are indispensable, making diplomacy even more difficult and US-South Korea alliance coordination more essential.

Asia Times

