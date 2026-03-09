Provoke Media Names The 100 Best Public Relations Agencies In The World

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-PRovoke Media has published its list of The 100 Best Public Relations Agencies in the World, the culmination of a 12-month project designed to help PR clients around the world identify the leading public relations agencies in every geographic region and six key specialist areas.PRovoke Media's editorial team-based in New York, London, and Singapore-conducted in person interviews with more than 100 PR agencies and gathered data on a further 200 firms, compiling the most comprehensive analysis of the public relations agency business.Agencies were analyzed based on their financial performance over the past 12 months, the quality of creative work entered in a wide range of awards competitions, their culture and employer brand, their innovative products and services, and their contributions to industry thought leadership.Says Paul Holmes, founder and editor-in-chief,“What made this project unique is that it is based entirely on a qualitative assessment by industry experts. There were no fees to enter, just the analysis conducted by our editors, based on a depth of experience in covering the global PR business. Each of the firms we included was profiled in a way that explains why they were included and what impressed us about each of them.”Over the past month, PRovoke Media has published the following lists:

Agencies that would like to be in with a chance of being on one of our lists this year can find out more information and submit their entries (for free) to our 2026 Best Agencies research here.