Need To Accelerate Link Between Education & Economy: PM

Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for accelerating efforts to link India's education system with the real world economy, stressing the need to sharpen focus on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, automation and the digital economy.

Addressing a post Budget webinar attended by stakeholders from various government ministries, departments and experts from the private sector, Modi said fulfilling the aspirations of citizens is the core objective of his government and sectors like education, skill development, health, tourism, sports and culture play a key role in achieving that goal.

“Fulfilling the aspirations of the people is not just a subject, but it is the core objective and the resolution of this government,” the prime minister said.

He said education, skill development, health, tourism, sports and culture are fundamental sectors that act as major mediums for meeting public aspirations.

Highlighting the need to align education with employment and entrepreneurship, Modi said the National Education Policy provides a strong foundation for connecting learning with the needs of the economy.

“We will need to accelerate the process of connecting our education system to the real world economy even further. On topics like AI and automation, the digital economy and design driven manufacturing, we will need to increase our focus even more,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of transforming educational institutions into hubs of industry collaboration and research driven learning so that students gain practical exposure and skills required in the modern economy.

“I would urge you that in this webinar there must be a brainstorm on developing your campuses as centres of industry collaboration and research driven learning,” he said.

Modi also called for building a strong research ecosystem that allows young researchers to innovate and experiment freely.

“We have to create such a research ecosystem where young researchers get full opportunity to experiment and work on new ideas,” he said.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of STEM education Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and said it was encouraging to see increasing participation of girls in these fields.

“It is heartening to see that the daughters of our country have a great interest in STEM. When we talk about futuristic technologies, it is important that no daughter is held back due to lack of opportunities,” he said.

Talking about the health sector, Modi said initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the establishment of wellness centres have strengthened healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas.

He also referred to the growing“care economy”, saying that the demand for trained caregivers will increase as the population of senior citizens rises.

“I request that new training models should be developed,” he said.

The prime minister said India is working towards a vision of preventive and holistic healthcare and noted that health infrastructure has expanded significantly in recent years with the opening of new medical colleges across several districts.

He also highlighted the importance of sports in national development, stating that the country's youth power becomes national power only when it is healthy, disciplined and confident.

“That is why in the past few years sports have been viewed as an important stream of national development,” Modi said, adding that initiatives like Khelo India have injected fresh energy into the country's sports ecosystem and helped strengthen sports infrastructure.

Referring to the potential of tourism and culture to generate employment, Modi said developing new destinations beyond traditional tourist spots can boost a city's branding and contribute to overall development.

“Trained guides, hospitality skills, digital connectivity and community participation are becoming the pillars of our tourism sector. Alongside these, cleanliness and sustainable practices are essential,” he said.

The prime minister said suggestions from stakeholders on tourism and related sectors would help further strengthen India's position as a global destination.