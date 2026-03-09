NC Urges FIR Withdrawal Against Youth Held In Anti US Protests

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Farooq Abdullah, president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, on Monday appealed to Amit Shah to consider withdrawing cases against youth detained during protests over the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, Abdullah said that while maintaining law and order is important, it is equally necessary to understand the sentiments that led to the demonstrations.

He appealed to the Union home minister and security agencies to review the cases sympathetically and consider withdrawing the FIRs and releasing those detained, particularly students, in the larger interest of their future and social harmony.

“A compassionate approach at this stage will help reassure families and prevent alienation among the youth. Our society benefits when young people are guided back towards education, responsibility and constructive engagement,” the former chief minister said.

Abdullah said the youth who participated in the protests were expressing concern and distress over developments in a country that holds significant cultural and religious importance for many people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the protests reflected the anguish felt by many people in the region over developments in Iran, a country with which people in Jammu and Kashmir share long standing cultural and spiritual connections.

Abdullah also expressed concern about the impact of criminal cases on young students and their future prospects.

“Most of those detained were very young boys, many of them students, whose future should not be jeopardised because of a moment of emotional expression. They deserve an opportunity to continue their studies and lead normal, constructive lives,” he said.

“Saddling them with criminal cases at such a formative stage could have long term consequences that would serve neither justice nor society,” Abdullah added.

The NC president expressed hope that the administration and the Union home ministry would respond with wisdom and sensitivity, keeping in mind the larger objective of nurturing peace, stability and opportunity for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.