Blasts Near Hostels: Kashmiri Students In Iran Plead For Evacuation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Panic and fear have gripped Indian medical students, including several from Jammu and Kashmir, studying at universities across Iran as US and Israeli bombs were falling near residential areas where they are staying amid escalating tensions in the region.

Students studying at universities including Urmia University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences in Qom, Kerman University, Shiraz University and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences have contacted the Indian Embassy in Tehran seeking evacuation.

Some students said they had already submitted their details to the embassy for evacuation but were informed that the possible route out was through neighbouring Armenia, from where they would have to arrange their own travel to India.

“Most of us are students and cannot afford such costly arrangements,” a Kashmiri student studying at Urmia University said.

Several students have been temporarily accommodated by the embassy in a hotel near the Fatima Masumeh Shrine area in Qom. However, they said the situation has become alarming after explosions were heard close to their accommodation.

“On the night of March 8, we heard two to three loud blasts near our hotel. Some buildings within nearly 200 metres of our accommodation were reportedly targeted. We are extremely frightened. Many students were crying and calling their families,” a student said.

Another student said they are living in constant fear and often rush to basements or safer corners whenever they hear loud sounds.

“Our families are extremely worried and we request the Government of India to evacuate us as soon as possible,” the student said.

Students in Kerman said embassy officials had informed them that the area was considered safe and that there was currently no relocation plan.

“Officials told us the area is safe and there is no relocation plan for now. But we are seeing reports of attacks in nearby places, which have created panic among students,” a student said.

Students from Shiraz and Isfahan universities reported similar responses from authorities despite hearing reports of attacks in surrounding areas. Many said they have started moving to basements whenever they hear sounds of explosions.

Meanwhile, parents of students in Jammu and Kashmir have appealed to the Government of India to intervene immediately and arrange evacuation.

“Our children are calling us and telling us that blasts are happening near their accommodation. We are extremely worried and unable to sleep at night. The government must bring them back safely,” a parent from Pulwama said.

Another parent alleged that the official response had been slow and urged the authorities to arrange special flights for the safe return of the students.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, National Representative of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), said the organisation has been receiving hundreds of distress calls from students across Iran.

“We are receiving nearly 500 distress calls every day from students across Iran. Many of them are frightened and requesting immediate evacuation. We are in constant contact with them and are conveying their concerns to the concerned authorities,” he said.

Student groups and families have urged the Government of India to take urgent steps to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded students as tensions continue in parts of the country.

Indians In Iran Advised Against Border Travel

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued an advisory asking Indian nationals in Iran not to approach any land border crossings to leave the country without prior coordination with the mission.

According to the advisory, Indian citizens have been urged to seek explicit guidance from the embassy before attempting any movement toward land border points.

“Indian nationals are hereby advised not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy. Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy,” the advisory stated.

The embassy warned that individuals who attempt to exit Iran through land routes without proper coordination may face serious difficulties.

“It may please be noted that the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned,” the advisory said.

The development comes as many Indian nationals, including students studying at universities across Iran, have been exploring travel options through neighbouring countries by land routes amid growing security concerns in the region.

Authorities have urged Indian citizens to remain in close contact with the embassy and follow official instructions to avoid complications during travel.

The embassy reiterated that it remains available to assist Indian nationals through its emergency helplines and advised citizens to rely only on official communication channels while planning any movement outside Iran.