India Calls For Dialogue In West Asia

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India on Monday advocated de-escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all underlying issues, as it put the safety of around one crore Indians in the region as its top priority, along with securing energy security and trade.

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, and killed its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials.

Making a suo-motu statement in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi stood for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He defended allowing the Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Indian government has been constantly monitoring the evolving situation in the region at the highest level and has already brought back 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.

Jaishankar said the safety of Indian nationals and national interests, such as energy security and trade, remain the topmost priority for the government.

“India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We advocate de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he said in identical statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region is our priority. And our national interests, including energy security and trade, will always be paramount,” he said.

In both houses, the Opposition staged vociferous protests as Jaishankar rose to make his suo-motu statement, demanding that a full-fledged discussion should precede his statement on the situation in West Asia. While the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, they forced the Lok Sabha to be adjourned amid noisy scenes.

The minister said the government had issued a statement on February 28, expressing its deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“We believed and continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sir, it is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected,” he stressed.

Jaishankar said developments in the region are a cause of deep concern to“all of us”, and added that the conflict has continued to intensify and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly.

The minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to closely monitor emerging developments and the relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses.

He said the prime minister has spoken to leaders of several countries in West Asia and has received assurances that the well-being of the Indian community would be a priority for them.

“I have similarly been in close touch with my counterparts in these countries. Insofar as the United States is concerned, we have maintained regular contacts through diplomatic channels. While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on February 28 and March 5, 2026. We will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days,” he assured the house.

Jaishankar informed Parliament about the steps taken by the government to bring back Indians and provided details of the operation of flights by several airlines to bring back those affected.

Referring to concerns on the energy front amid rising global crude oil prices, he said the government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account costs and risks of the energy markets.

“For us, the interests of the Indian consumer have and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation,” he asserted.

On the Iranian vessel currently docked in Kochi, the minister said the Iranian side requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at Indian ports and permission was accorded on March 1.

“IRIS LAVAN actually docked on 04 March in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities. We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture,” he said.

He noted that in view of the large number of Indians living and working in Gulf countries and a few thousand in Iran for study or employment, ensuring regional stability was critical for India. The Gulf is also central to India's energy security and trade, accounting for nearly USD 200 billion in commerce,” he said.

The minister said attacks on merchant shipping have affected Indian seafarers, with casualties reported and one Indian mariner still missing.

He also informed Parliament that his ministry, as well as Indian embassies in West Asian countries, had been issuing regular advisories to Indian citizens there, asking them to avoid non-essential travel to Iran and advising those already there to remain in contact with the Indian embassy.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also set up a dedicated control room to monitor the situation and respond to requests from Indian nationals, while the Directorate General of Shipping has created a quick response team.