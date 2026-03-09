Transalta Charges Ahead With Seventh Consecutive Dividend Increase

The Canadian economy has faced its share of headwinds recently, with high valuations and market volatility leaving many investors searching for stability. However, for those focused on reliable income and resilient operations, utility giant TransAlta Corporation (TSX:TA)(NYSE:TAC) is proving to be a powerful defensive play.

In its recent fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, TransAlta demonstrated remarkable financial durability. Despite a challenging environment characterized by softer Alberta power prices and subdued market volatility, the company's strategic hedging and diversified contracted portfolio paid off. For the full year, the company generated $514 million in free cash flow, landing comfortably above the midpoint of its 2025 outlook.

The most exciting news for income-focused investors is the Board's approval of an 8% increase to the common share dividend. This brings the annualized payout to $0.28 per share and marks the company's seventh consecutive year of dividend growth. This track record highlights management's confidence in their ability to generate consistent cash flow regardless of broader economic shifts. With the increase, the stock now yields 1.5%.

TransAlta is also positioning itself for future growth through strategic expansion. The company recently closed the acquisition of Far North Power Corporation, enhancing its footprint in Ontario, and signed a memorandum of understanding with major partners to advance a massive data center strategy in Alberta.

With strong operational availability of 92.3% and an encouraging outlook for 2026, TransAlta remains a solid option for investors seeking a mix of growth and reliable payouts. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen by around 24%.