Helio Corporation Secures New Aerospace And Research Contracts, Expanding Revenue Pipeline And Advancing Space-Based Solar Power Technologies

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced significant momentum in its contracting activities across the commercial space sector, government programs, and leading academic institutions. The Company has recently secured multiple new project awards while expanding its participation in a growing pipeline of proposals and follow-on mission opportunities, reinforcing Helio's strategy of growing revenue while advancing technologies that support future space-based solar power (SBSP) development.

Helio has recently been awarded three new contracts supporting advanced space engineering and technology development. The awards include engagements with a commercial aerospace and defense company, a major not-for-profit research laboratory, and a leading space research center at a major university. Two of these contracts have been fully executed, with the third expected to be finalized shortly. In addition to the newly awarded contracts, Helio is currently engaged in three additional projects under active discussion with repeat customers, reflecting continued demand for the Company's engineering expertise and mission support capabilities.

The Company is also contributing technical inputs to more than five new mission proposals currently under review. Among these submissions are four proposals under NASA's Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon (PRISM) program, which supports scientific and technology experiments delivered to the lunar surface through commercial lunar lander missions. Helio is also participating in an additional proposal alongside a major research laboratory for a separate space research initiative. Helio's participation in these proposals reflects the increasing demand for its design, engineering, and flight hardware capabilities, particularly for missions operating in geosynchronous orbit to the lunar surface.

"Our newly awarded contracts, contract extensions, and strong demand for our participation in new proposals indicates the development of a robust pipeline ahead," said Gregory Delory, Chief Technology Officer of Helio Corporation. "These initiatives showcase our capabilities in design, engineering, and flight hardware solutions across applications from the Earth to the Moon, covering both civil and defense applications."

Helio's expanding contract portfolio reflects the Company's growing role within the evolving lunar and deep space economy. By delivering mission-critical engineering services and hardware solutions across a range of programs, the Company continues to build relationships with leading aerospace organizations while advancing the technological foundation required for space-based solar power (SBSP) and other large-scale space infrastructure.

"Importantly, the continued expansion of our contract portfolio supports both near-term revenue growth and the long-term development of technologies central to Helio's strategic vision," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Helio Corporation. "By leveraging these programs to mature critical capabilities for space-based solar power and advanced space infrastructure, we believe we are creating durable pathways for sustained revenue generation and long-term shareholder value creation. At the same time, Helio solutions continue to maintain a strong footprint across both public and private lunar programs."

As global interest in lunar exploration and space infrastructure accelerates, Helio expects continued opportunities to expand its participation in government programs, commercial missions, and academic research initiatives.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

