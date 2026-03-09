MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the " Company " or " West High Yield ") is pleased to announce that it has received a draft access permit (the " Draft Permit ") from the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Transit (the " MOTT ") for highway access associated with the Company's Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine project (the " RRIMM Project ") located near Rossland, British Columbia.

The Draft Permit outlines the proposed framework for controlled RRIMM Project access from the provincial highway system, including the Cascade Highway corridor. This represents another key regulatory step forward as the Company advances the RRIMM Project following the issuance of its Mines Act permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines on October 20, 2025.

Highway access is a critical infrastructure component for the RRIMM Project, supporting construction mobilization, transportation logistics, and future mining operations. The Company will now work with the MOTT to finalize permit conditions, including final engineering design, traffic safety measures, and operational parameters required for project access.

The receipt of the Draft Permit further strengthens the RRIMM Project's position as one of the most advanced permitted magnesium projects under development in North America, at a time when governments across Canada and the United States are prioritizing the development of domestic critical minerals supply chains.

Magnesium is recognized as a strategic material essential to automotive lightweighting, aerospace manufacturing, defense applications, and advanced industrial alloys. Global supply is currently highly concentrated outside North America, creating increasing urgency for the development of secure, domestic sources of magnesium and related critical materials.

"Receiving the draft highway access permit from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is another important milestone as we continue advancing Record Ridge toward development," said Frank Marasco, West High Yield's President and CEO. "Infrastructure access is fundamental to transitioning the project from permitting into construction readiness. With the Mines Act Permit already secured, this step moves us closer to unlocking one of North America's largest and most strategically positioned magnesium resources."

"With global leaders at PDAC 2026 highlighting a "hinge moment" for the mining sector, we believe Record Ridge is well positioned to contribute to Canada's critical minerals strategy," Mr. Marasco continued. "As magnesium becomes increasingly important for advanced manufacturing and clean technologies, Record Ridge has the potential to provide a secure, low-carbon source of magnesium for North American supply chains."

The Company is diligently working with its consultants and government authorities to advance post-permit compliance requirements and complete remaining project permitting. In parallel, the Company continues to advance several development initiatives, including pilot processing programs, engineering studies, and strategic industry engagement, with the goal of advancing the processing plant project toward a commercial feasibility study planned for mid-2026.

The Company will provide additional updates as further project development milestones are achieved.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company, established in 2003, and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at .

Qualified Person

Rick Walker, B.Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: ...

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 829-2246

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.







