MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Video - CEO Clips: Cosa Resources Advances Uranium Exploration in The Athabasca Basin

March 09, 2026 11:00 AM EDT | Source: CEO Clips

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Cosa Resources (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) is moving forward with uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, targeting drill campaigns over the next 12 to 24 months near the Cigar Lake mine and Hurricane deposit. With a strong treasury and strategic partnerships, the company is focused on high-potential targets in one of the world's premier uranium districts.

